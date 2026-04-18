Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli discharged from hospital after three weeks

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 18 (ANI): Former Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who had been admitted right after being arrested for homicide, has been discharged from the hospital after three weeks.

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Oli, also the chairman of the CPN-UML, underwent surgery for a gallbladder stone earlier this week and was discharged on Saturday evening, the private secretariat announced.

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Within hours of arrest on 28 March, Oli was admitted to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj following health issues.

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As per the doctors, Oli underwent surgery to remove a 22 mm stone from his gallbladder last week. The hospital discharged him on Saturday after his health condition improved.

According to hospital sources, his recovery has been satisfactory following the procedure.

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Oli was initially admitted to the hospital citing health concerns. Earlier reports also mentioned his brief detention in connection with an investigation, after which he was released and kept under medical care for surgery.

Authorities stated that the hospital kept him under observation until he was fully stable for discharge.

Oli who previously arrested, had given his statement via online conference in connection with the casualties that occurred during the Gen-Z Movement held on September 8 and 9, 2025.

A probe commission led by former judge Gauri Bahadur Karki had been formed to investigate the violence and casualties during the Gen-Z movement in Bhadra. Both leaders were arrested following the commission's recommendation.

The Police had arrested the former Prime Minister in connection with the September 8-9 incidents.

The government has accused them in connection with deaths that occurred during the Gen Z protests on September 8 and 9, 2025. Authorities have filed charges related to homicide, leading to their detention for investigation. (ANI)

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