Former Nigerian Foreign Minister Onyeama meets Gujarat CM, praises diaspora ties, state's development

Former Nigerian Foreign Minister Onyeama meets Gujarat CM, praises diaspora ties, state's development

ANI
Updated At : 07:00 AM Jul 31, 2025 IST
Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 31 (ANI): Former Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday, lauding the state's development and the significant contributions of the Gujarati diaspora to Nigeria's socio-economic progress, while expressing optimism about deepening India-Nigeria ties under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

According to a release, Onyeama was visiting India as part of the Ministry of External Affairs' Indian Culture Immersion Programme and was accompanied by his wife during the meeting in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

He praised Gujarat's rapid development and preservation of cultural heritage, noting that the Gujarati community has played a significant role in Nigeria's development and also commended the state's role in providing higher education opportunities to Nigerian students, strengthening people-to-people connections between the two nations.

Chief Minister Patel highlighted the impact of Nigeria's participation in the G-20 Summit, noting that Nigeria's participation in the G-20 Summit had further strengthened India-Nigeria bilateral ties, crediting PM Modi's inclusive vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family). Patel also expressed Gujarat's eagerness to collaborate with Nigeria in trade, industry, and investment, reinforcing the state's commitment to fostering economic partnerships.

Onyeama's visit included tours of the Statue of Unity and Maharaja Sayajirao University in Vadodara, with scheduled visits to the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and Gujarat Technological University (GTU) on Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister MK Das, Principal Secretary of Industries Mamta Verma, Industries Commissioner P Swaroop, and Managing Director of INDEXTb Keyur Sampat.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Nigeria enjoy warm, friendly, and deep-rooted bilateral relations.

India, with a population of 1.4 billion, and Nigeria, with over 220 million, are large developing and democratic countries with multireligious, multi-ethnic, and multi-lingual societies. India, as the largest democracy in the world and Nigeria, as the largest in Africa, become natural partners. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

