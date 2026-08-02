Former PoJK PM Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi questions credibility of elections amid unrest, calls for immediate dialogue

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], August 2 (ANI): Former Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, criticised the ongoing electoral process in the region amid widespread unrest, asserting that elections cannot be considered free and transparent under the prevailing conditions.

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In a post on X, Niazi said that internet services had been suspended in Muzaffarabad, roads were blocked, people had taken to the streets, and force was being used indiscriminately, resulting in the loss of "precious lives."

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He also criticised Pakistan's ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), accusing them of continuing to play the "election, election" game despite the deteriorating situation.

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"Internet service is suspended in Muzaffarabad, roads are blocked, people are on the streets, power is being used indiscriminately, and precious lives are being lost, while the Muslim League (N) and the People's Party are still playing the 'election, election' game," Niazi said on X.

Questioning the legitimacy of the electoral exercise, the former PoJK prime minister said, "Under the shadow of power, fear, and coercion, how can any fair and transparent election possibly take place? This drama in the name of elections must be stopped immediately. What message is being sent to the world, after all?"

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Calling for de-escalation, Niazi urged the authorities to restore peace before proceeding with the electoral process.

"We demand that peace be restored first, immediate and serious negotiations be started with the protesters, public issues be resolved, and only then should transparent elections be held in a peaceful, conducive, and impartial environment," he stated in his post.

Niazi further claimed that the people of Mirpur Division had rejected the elections and argued that the credibility of the polls had already been undermined by the prevailing circumstances.

"The people of Mirpur Division have rejected the elections, while the elections taking place today in the current situation have already lost their credibility and standing," he wrote.

"The state should not be stubborn; it should play the role of a mother. The people can only be brought along not through force, but through justice, trust, and dialogue, to establish lasting peace in PoJK," Niazi said in his X post.

Tensions have intensified across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), particularly in areas like Rawalakot and Mirpur, where protests have reportedly turned violent, leading to clashes, injuries and fatalities.

Demonstrators have raised concerns over economic hardships, governance issues and administrative decisions, while local groups have alleged a harsh security response and crackdown on protesters.

Authorities, however, have maintained that measures are aimed at restoring law and order. The escalating situation has sparked wider concerns over stability and public unrest in the region. (ANI)

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