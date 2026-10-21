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Home / World / Former Tibetan abbot reportedly detained, sentenced to five years in prison by China

Former Tibetan abbot reportedly detained, sentenced to five years in prison by China

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ANI
Updated At : 05:49 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Former abbot of Ragya Monastery in Amdo, Lobsang Tenpa, also known as Tenpa Gyatso, has reportedly been detained by Chinese security personnel, sentenced to five years in prison and transferred to a prison in Xining, Qinghai Province, Tibet Times reported.

According to Tibet Times, security personnel from the Public Security Bureau of Machen County in Golog placed a Chinese-language notice on the door of Lobsang Tenpa's monastic quarters on August 5, prohibiting anyone from entering. The incident occurred during the monastery's summer retreat, and his whereabouts initially remained unknown.

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Citing a source familiar with the matter, Tibet Times reported that police searched his quarters and allegedly found portraits of the Dalai Lama and Shingza Rinpoche, the monastery's head lama, along with a USB drive containing the Dalai Lama's teachings and videos.

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Lobsang Tenpa was initially held in Golog before reportedly being sentenced around October 5 and transferred to Xining's largest prison, formerly known as the "Brick Factory", the paper said. Details of the charges against him remain unclear. According to the report, it is also not known whether he had legal representation during the trial or whether his family was informed of the proceedings.

The former abbot had previously been detained in May 2025, according to Tibet Times. The report said he had encouraged residents to recite long-life prayers and the name mantra of the Dalai Lama during celebrations marking the Tibetan spiritual leader's 90th birthday.

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He also reportedly presented certificates of honour to individuals who completed the highest number of recitations, with the certificates carrying passages from the Dalai Lama's teachings.

The case raises concerns over religious freedom and the treatment of Tibetan Buddhist leaders in China. The reported sentencing of a former abbot over activities linked to the Dalai Lama highlights restrictions on Tibetan religious practices and raises questions about due process, access to legal representation and the protection of religious expression under Chinese rule. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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