Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints

The Post, which obtained the complaint, reported that among the most serious accusations is that Twitter violated the terms of an FTC settlement by falsely claiming that it had a strong security plan

Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

Washington, August 23

 A former head of security at Twitter has filed whistleblower complaints with U.S. officials, alleging that the company misled regulators about its cybersecurity defences and its problems with fake accounts, according to reports by The Washington Post and CNN.

Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s security chief until he was fired early this year, filed the complaints last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice.

The Post, which obtained the complaint, reported that among the most serious accusations is that Twitter violated the terms of an FTC settlement by falsely claiming that it had a strong security plan.

Zatko also accuses the company of deceptions involving its handling of “spam” or fake accounts, an allegation that is at the core of the attempted withdrawal of a $44 billion takeover bid for Twitter by billionaire Elon Musk.

Shares of Twitter Inc. slid 4 per cent Tuesday.

Zatko didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday but told the Post he “felt ethically bound” to come forward.

Zatko, better known as Mudge, is a highly respected cybersecurity expert who first gained prominence in the 1990s and later worked in senior positions at the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Agency and Google. He joined Twitter at the urging of then-CEO Jack Dorsey in late 2020, the same year the company suffered an embarrassing security breach involving hackers who broke into the Twitter accounts of world leaders, celebrities and tech moguls, including Musk, in an attempt to scam their followers out of Bitcoin.

Twitter said in a prepared statement Tuesday that Zatko was fired for “ineffective leadership and poor performance” and that the “allegations and opportunistic timing appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders.” “What we’ve seen so far is a false narrative about Twitter and our privacy and data security practices that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lacks important context,” the company said.

The legal nonprofit Whistleblower Aid, which is representing Zatko, confirmed the authenticity of the document Tuesday, but said it is legally precluded from sharing it. The same group worked with former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, who testified to Congress last year after leaking internal documents and accusing the social media giant of choosing profit over safety.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Senate’s intelligence committee, Rachel Cohen, said the committee has received Zatko’s complaint and “is in the process of setting up a meeting to discuss the allegations in further detail. We take this matter seriously.” Sen Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, said in a prepared statement that if the claims are accurate, “they may show dangerous data privacy and security risks for Twitter users around the world.” Among the most alarming complaints is Zatko’s allegation that Twitter knowingly allowed the Indian government to place its agents on the company payroll where they had “direct unsupervised access to the company’s systems and user data.” A 2011 FTC complaint noted that Twitter’s systems were full of highly sensitive data that could allow a hostile government to find precise geo-location data for a specific user or group and target them for violence or arrest. Earlier this month, a former Twitter employee was found guilty after a trial in California of passing along sensitive Twitter user data to royal family members in Saudi Arabia in exchange for bribes.

The complaint said Twitter was also heavily reliant on funding by Chinese entities and that there were concerns within Twitter that the company was providing information to those entities that would enable them to learn the identify and sensitive information of Chinese users who secretly use Twitter, which is officially banned in China.

Zatko also describes “deliberate ignorance” by Twitter executives on counting the millions of accounts that are automated “spam bots” or otherwise have no value to advertisers because there is no person behind them.

Alex Spiro, an attorney representing Musk in his effort to back out of the deal to buy Twitter, said lawyers have issued a subpoena for Zatko.

“We found his exit and that of other key employees curious in light of what we have been finding,” Spiro wrote in an email Tuesday. AP

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of suspected heart attack in Goa

2
Entertainment

Sonali Phogat had posted a video on Instagram sometime before her death; watch here

3
Punjab

Bambiha group warns Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar in connection with Sidhu Moosewala murder

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father opens Twitter account; check initial reactions

5
Nation

3 IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan

6
Nation

Elon Musk finally meets his Twitter buddy from India

7
Business

Adani to acquire 29 per cent stake in NDTV; make open offer for another 26 per cent

8
Punjab

Former Akali minister Ajit Singh Kohar's nephew shoots himself dead

9
Amritsar

Youth ‘fires at’ school bus carrying kids in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru, arrested

10
Diaspora

I want to change UK-India relationship to make it more two-way: Rishi Sunak

Don't Miss

View All
A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’
Trending

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding
Trending

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding

Top News

IAF sacks 3 officers for accidental missile fire

IAF sacks 3 officers for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan

Gp Capt, 2 Wg Cdrs deviated from SOPs: CoI | ‘Serious’ lapse...

SC to consider hearing plea against release of Bilkis Bano rape convicts

Supreme Court to consider hearing plea against release of Bilkis Bano rape convicts

Let us see the papers: CJI

On eve of PM’s Punjab visit, assault weapons seized in Ferozepur sector

On eve of PM's Punjab visit, assault weapons seized in Ferozepur sector

Modi will inaugurate a cancer hospital in Mullanpur, Mohali,...

SC raps Ramdev for criticising allopathy

Supreme Court raps Ramdev for criticising allopathy

He needs to be restrained from abusing doctors: SC

Adani to buy 29% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Adani to buy 29% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

No intention to sell our stake: NDTV


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Not given way, youth opens fire on school bus; arrested

Amritsar: Not given way, youth opens fire on school bus; arrested

Long wait at Aam Aadmi Clinics, courtesy slow Internet

Tarn Taran MLA conducts surprise check at nakas, finds cops missing

Youth booked for raping minor

Restore Jallianwala Bagh’s original form, says Rajya Sabha MP

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

New Chandigarh turns into fortress for PM Modi’s event; 7,000 cops deployed

New Chandigarh turns into fortress for PM Modi's event; 7,000 cops deployed

Punjab Government readies red carpet for PM Narendra Modi

'Study Tour': Chandigarh MC adds Mumbai to its Goa itinerary

Encroachments on areas along residences of Punjab, Haryana CMs: Chandigarh MC

9,500 autos from Mohali, Panchkula plying illegally in Chandigarh, MP-led panel told

ED registers PMLA case over Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

ED registers PMLA case over Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Sisodia may be arrested in 2 to 3 days, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities

Demolition of Noida twin towers will leave behind 35,000 cubic metre of debris

Muslim minor girl can marry on attaining puberty; husband not liable under POCSO: Delhi HC

Two suffocate to death in sewer at Balachaur

Two suffocate to death in sewer at Balachaur

Boy drowns in village pond

Ex-minister Kohar's nephew shoots self

City shuttler in Indian team for World Junior Championship

Hoshiarpur tops state in PMMVY, says DC

23-yr-old gang-raped at Gill village, 3 held

Ludhiana: 23-yr-old gang-raped at Gill village, 3 held

Former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu remanded to police custody till August 27

Sewer connections of 7 Ludhiana dairies snapped

Victims hold protest, seek arrest of MTP, other accused in Baklavi brawl case

Ludhiana: 10-yr jail for possessing intoxicant

Centre biased against Sikhs on prisoners’ release: Harjinder Singh Dhami

Centre biased against Sikhs on prisoners’ release: Harjinder Singh Dhami

Promotion denied: Committee meets 8 disgruntled professors

Panel to probe ‘disrespect’ to Sikh literature

Dream come true: At chance meet, student gets to be DC

Police resort to mild lathicharge on protesting jobless linemen