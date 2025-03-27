Former UK MP expresses concerns over corruption, human rights crisis in Bangladesh

Geneva [Switzerland], March 27 (ANI): At a side event during the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva on Wednesday, former UK Member of Parliament Paul Burstow delivered a keynote speech addressing human rights violations and the rise of Islamic extremism in Bangladesh.

While acknowledging the country's economic progress, he raised serious concerns about corruption, political repression, and security challenges that could threaten its stability.

"I'm not here to cast judgement on any regime in Bangladesh in the past, present or future," Burstow stated, emphasising that his role was not to take a political stance but to reflect on his experiences. He noted that as a UK MP, his primary focus had been domestic affairs, given the diversity of his constituents.

"A 140 different languages spoken, lots of different people fleeing areas of the world with poor human rights records - I became someone who quite often spoke about human rights..." He explained that his engagement with such issues shaped his perspective on Bangladesh.

"There are two sides and two faces of Bangladesh - one is good," he noted, highlighting the nation's economic growth. "6 per cent growth, year after year in recent years. Huge strides in taking people out of poverty." He also praised advancements in education, particularly for women.

"Female education, which I think is the best thing we can do in the world right now... Huge strides being made in Bangladesh with regard to female education in Bangladesh." He further acknowledged the country's role in hosting displaced populations, pointing out that "the biggest refugee camp is in Bangladesh."

However, Burstow cautioned against overlooking the challenges that persist. "The other side of Bangladesh is corruption, the other side is using the law as a political weapon rather than reason or arguments, and of course human rights issues."

He posed critical questions about the nation's future, asking, "What happens to the economic growth in a Bangladesh that has been massacred in recent years - if the security and human rights situation in Bangladesh doesn't improve?" He also raised concerns about minority rights and the long-term impact on women's education, describing it as "a security situation."

Turning to the issue of refugees, he addressed the vulnerability of over a million Rohingya people living in Bangladesh. "What happens to the Rohingya refugees? There's over a million of them. What happens to them if Bangladesh collapses into chaos, if the security situation doesn't improve?" His remarks underscored the urgent need for stability, human rights protections, and a secure future for all communities within the country. (ANI)

