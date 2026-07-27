Kathmandu [Nepal], July 27 (ANI): The foundation stone for a new building of Shree Gokuleshwor Secondary School was jointly laid on Monday in Nepal's Shailyashikhar Municipality-9 of Darchula district, marking a significant step towards strengthening educational infrastructure in the remote parts of the Himalayan nation.

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The foundation stone-laying ceremony was led by Basist Nandan, First Secretary at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, and Bijay Singh Dhami, Mayor of Shailyashikhar Municipality.

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The new school building is being constructed with financial assistance of approximately NPR 75 million from the Government of India under the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) framework. The project will be implemented directly through the Shailyashikhar Municipality.

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This is the 11th HICDP project being undertaken in the Darchula district, reflecting continued focus on improving infrastructure and development outcomes in the region of Sudurpaschim province.

Addressing the event, Mayor Dhami and other local stakeholders expressed appreciation for the developmental support extended by India and said the upgraded infrastructure would significantly improve the learning environment for students and teachers in the municipality.

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"This new school building will not only provide better facilities but also inspire our children to pursue quality education in a conducive setting," the Mayor remarked, highlighting the importance of the project for the local community.

The initiative is part of the broader India-Nepal development partnership aimed at promoting people-centric projects. India and Nepal, as close neighbours with long-standing historical, cultural and people-to-people ties, continue to cooperate in areas including education, healthcare, infrastructure development and capacity building.

HICDPs remain a key component of this cooperation, enabling the implementation of high-impact projects that directly benefit local communities, particularly in remote and mountainous areas such as Darchula.

Officials said the new facilities at Shree Gokuleshwor Secondary School are expected to address long-standing challenges related to inadequate classrooms, limited infrastructure and resource constraints affecting teaching and learning in the area.

The upgraded infrastructure is aimed at improving educational access, encouraging student enrolment and retention, and enhancing overall learning standards, contributing to human resource development in the region.

The project comes as Nepal continues efforts to expand access to quality education as part of its national development priorities. India's assistance through such initiatives complements Nepal's development efforts while strengthening bilateral ties at the grassroots level.

Residents welcomed the initiative, describing it as a reflection of the enduring friendship between India and Nepal. They expressed hope that similar projects would continue to benefit other communities in Darchula and the wider Sudurpaschim province.

The completed school building is expected to benefit hundreds of students across different grade levels and create a long-term impact on the local education system. The project's progression from foundation laying to construction represents the continued commitment of both countries towards collaborative development through education. (ANI)

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