Foundation stone laid for school building being constructed with Indian financial assistance in Nepal

Jhapa [Nepal], April 23 (ANI): The foundation-stone for the construction of Shree Janata Secondary School, Gauradaha Municipality-1, Jhapa district in Koshi province of Nepal, which is being built with Indian assistance, was laid on Thursday.

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In an official statement by the Indian embassy, it was noted that the foundation stone was laid jointly by Hikmat Kumar Karki, Chief Minister of Koshi Province; Gitanjali Brandon, Counsellor, Embassy of India, Kathmandu; and Chhatrapati Subedi, Mayor, Gauradaha Municipality.

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The School building is being built with the Government of India's financial assistance of Nepali Rupees 58 million, approximately. This High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) will be implemented through the Gauradaha Municipality, Jhapa, the statement said.

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It further noted that the Chief Minister of Koshi Province and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by the Government of India, and expressed confidence that the new infrastructure would help enhance the learning environment for students and educators in Gauradaha Municipality.

Earlier in April, the foundation-stone laying ceremony for the construction of a school and library in Nepal, being built with Indian assistance, took place, the Consulate General of India, Birgunj, said in an official statement.

As per the statement, the School and Library Building of Shree Benga Sah Secondary School at Prasauni Rural Municipality-2 is being built with the Government of India's financial assistance of an amount NRs. 33.2 million.

Also in April, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu had signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for undertaking 7 High Impact Community Development Projects in Nepal.

The Indian Embassy signed the MoU with the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Government of Nepal, and Project Implementing Agencies to implement grant assistance from the Government of India in sectors such as Education, Health and Agriculture, with a total estimated cost of NRs. 473 million.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in strengthening the efforts of the Government of Nepal in promoting growth and development, apart from augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors. (ANI)

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