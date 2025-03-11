Kathmandu [Nepal], March 11 (ANI): The foundation stone was laid for the construction of the school building of Shree Tribhuvan Secondary School at Inaruwa Municipality, Sunsari by Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, Member of Parliament, Prasanna Shrivastava, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Kathmandu and Kedar Bhandari, Mayor, Inaruwa Municipality, Sunsari, the Indian Embassy noted in an official statement.

As per the statement, political representatives, government officials, social workers and teachers of the school, students and their parents were also present on this occasion.

Notably, the school building of Shree Tribhuvan Secondary School is being built with Government of India's financial assistance at the project cost of NRs. 24.83 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation'.

As per the official statement, the Government of India's grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' is being utilised for the construction of a double-storied school building and other allied facilities. The project is being taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) and is being implemented through Inaruwa Municipality, Sunsari.

Shree Tribhuvan Secondary School was established in the year 1958. The school runs classes from Nursery to 12th standard. The school has a strength of around 750 students out of which 55 per cent are girls.

Prasanna Shrivastava, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Kathmandu highlighted that since 2003, Government of India has taken up 563 HICDPs in Nepal. These projects are spread across all the provinces of Nepal, including 91 projects in Koshi Province. In addition to these, the Government of India has gifted 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal to date. Out of these, 146 ambulances and 48 school buses have been gifted in Koshi Province. He expressed happiness over the growth, expansion and diversification of India-Nepal development partnership over the years. He also conveyed Government of India's commitment towards further strengthening this partnership based on the priorities of the Government of Nepal.

The statement noted that the stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by the Government of India to the people of Nepal. They expressed confidence that the infrastructure being created would help provide better education to the students of Shree Tribhuvan Secondary School in Sunsari. It would also help create an improved environment for learning and contribute to the overall development of the education sector in the eastern region of Nepal.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in growth and development of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors, the official statement said. (ANI)

