Four ambulances torched in London ‘anti-Semitic’ attack

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The incident comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions in West Asia, where Israel is involved in a conflict with Iran. The Metropolitan Police said the vehicles, operated by Hatzola, were set ablaze in Golders Green — an area with a significant Jewish population — in the early hours of the day. No injuries were reported, but the attack has triggered concern within the community and prompted an urgent probe.

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According to media reports, emergency services were alerted around 1.40 am, with the London Fire Brigade deploying six fire engines and about 40 firefighters to bring the blaze under control. Authorities indicated that the attack is being treated as an anti-Semitic hate crime, amid a broader rise in such incidents across the UK in recent years.