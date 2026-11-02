Four Baloch students among six reported missing across Pakistan, rights groups raise alarm

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 2 (ANI): Four people, including three Baloch students, have allegedly been subjected to enforced disappearance in separate incidents across Balochistan, Punjab and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, rights organisations have renewed demands for the recovery of two University of Balochistan students who have remained missing for five years, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Advertisement

According to The Balochistan Post, Rahmdil Baloch, 35, a shopkeeper from Panjgur’s Parom area, was allegedly taken by Frontier Corps (FC) and Military Intelligence (MI) personnel from an FC camp on October 24. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Advertisement

In a separate incident, 23-year-old student Hizbullah Langove was reportedly detained by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel on Quetta’s Airport Road on July 12. He has not been traced since.

15-year-old student and a resident of Dera Ghazi Khan was allegedly taken into custody by CTD personnel from Islamabad’s Centaurus Mall on October 30 and shifted to an undisclosed location.

Advertisement

Another student, Saqlain Baloch, pursuing a Bachelor of Education degree at The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, was reportedly abducted on October 29. The Baloch Students Council Bahawalpur alleged that personnel linked to state agencies forcibly removed him from a rickshaw outside Japan Town on Hasilpur Road.

His family said repeated attempts to approach police and authorities had yielded no information, while no FIR had been registered.

The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) continued its protest outside the Quetta Press Club for the 6,405th consecutive day. VBMP Chairman Nasrullah Baloch said November 1 marked five years since Sohail Ahmed and Muhammad Faseehullah Shah disappeared from the University of Balochistan in 2021. Both were Pakistan Studies students, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) criticised the government's failure to honour its assurance that the students would either be released or produced before a court within 30 days. It said five years had passed without any meaningful progress, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)