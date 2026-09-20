Four crude bombs explode in Dhaka’s Jatrabari, two blasts at Kamalapur station in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 20 (ANI): At least four crude bombs exploded in Dhaka’s Jatrabari area on Saturday evening (local time), injuring one person, while two more crude bombs later detonated at Kamalapur Railway Station.

As per The Daily Star, Jatrabari Police Station Inspector (Operations) Khalid Hasan said four crude bombs exploded in front of Samad Super Market at around 7:40 pm. One person was injured in the incident, though police could not immediately confirm the victim’s identity.

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Dhaka Tribune reported that the injured person was a 32-year-old rickshaw puller identified as Billal. Police said they were investigating who was behind the explosions.

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Later in the evening, two crude bombs exploded at Kamalapur Railway Station. Dhaka district Railway Superintendent of Police Nikulin Chakma told The Daily Star that the explosions occurred at around 10:30 pm towards the far end of Platform 2. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The latest explosions came a day after a series of crude bomb blasts were reported at several locations across Dhaka.

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Meanwhile, three buses were set on fire at separate locations in the capital on Saturday evening, according to Dhaka Tribune. Two buses were targeted in Mirpur, while another was set ablaze in Badda. No casualties were reported in the fires.

A Shikhor Paribahan bus was set on fire near Zamzam Tower in Mirpur-11 at around 7:13 pm. Police said the fire was extinguished with assistance from the Fire Service.

Around the same time, an Abhijat Paribahan bus was set on fire in the Ansar Camp area of Mirpur-1. Later, at around 8 pm, an Alif Paribahan bus parked near a vehicle garage in Central Badda was set on fire.

The incidents followed multiple crude bomb explosions reported across Dhaka on Friday, including blasts near Jatrabari Police Station, Malibagh, Agargaon, Mohakhali, Moghbazar, Rampura and Dhaka College.Police have filed cases over several of the incidents and are investigating those responsible. No group has been identified as being behind the latest blasts. (ANI)

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