Four detained in Pakistan TikToker Shamsoo Bibi murder case

Taxila [Pakistan], August 18 (ANI): The police have detained four suspects in the murder case of Pakistani TikToker Shamsoo Bibi, also known as Ayesha Gulmana, on Monday, ARY News reported.

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The four accused include two alleged facilitators who are believed to have helped the main suspect evade arrest, according to ARY News.

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Local police stated that all the suspects were traced with the help of Safe City surveillance cameras and CCTV footage.

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On August 16, TikToker Shamsoo Bibi was shot dead by unknown assailants in the Taxila area of Pakistan's Punjab province, ARY News reported.

A case was registered at the Taxila police station based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, invoking charges of murder, attempted murder, and abetment, according to reports cited by ARY News.

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As per the FIR, Shamsoo Bibi's father stated that his daughter received a phone call from a person named Kashif before she left home with her brother and sister. He was later informed that his daughter had been killed.

The victim's father went to THQ Hospital Taxila and identified Shamsoo Bibi's body. His other daughter and son also sustained injuries in the attack.

According to the FIR, the victim's son told the police that a pillion rider on a motorcycle opened fire on their vehicle, striking his sister in the neck. The gunfire caused the vehicle to lose control and collide with a dumper. The brother stated that he could identify the assailants if presented to him. Police have initiated a probe into the shooting. (ANI)

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