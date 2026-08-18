DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Four detained in Pakistan TikToker Shamsoo Bibi murder case

Four detained in Pakistan TikToker Shamsoo Bibi murder case

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:08 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taxila [Pakistan], August 18 (ANI): The police have detained four suspects in the murder case of Pakistani TikToker Shamsoo Bibi, also known as Ayesha Gulmana, on Monday, ARY News reported.

Advertisement

The four accused include two alleged facilitators who are believed to have helped the main suspect evade arrest, according to ARY News.

Advertisement

Local police stated that all the suspects were traced with the help of Safe City surveillance cameras and CCTV footage.

Advertisement

On August 16, TikToker Shamsoo Bibi was shot dead by unknown assailants in the Taxila area of Pakistan's Punjab province, ARY News reported.

A case was registered at the Taxila police station based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, invoking charges of murder, attempted murder, and abetment, according to reports cited by ARY News.

Advertisement

As per the FIR, Shamsoo Bibi's father stated that his daughter received a phone call from a person named Kashif before she left home with her brother and sister. He was later informed that his daughter had been killed.

The victim's father went to THQ Hospital Taxila and identified Shamsoo Bibi's body. His other daughter and son also sustained injuries in the attack.

According to the FIR, the victim's son told the police that a pillion rider on a motorcycle opened fire on their vehicle, striking his sister in the neck. The gunfire caused the vehicle to lose control and collide with a dumper. The brother stated that he could identify the assailants if presented to him. Police have initiated a probe into the shooting. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts