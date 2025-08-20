Four IDF soldiers lightly injured in Southern Syria, released from hospital

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 20 (ANI/TPS): Four IDF soldiers were lightly injured on Wednesday during an operational activity in southern Syria when a weapon exploded, the military said.

The troops were evacuated by helicopter to Ziv Medical Center in Safed, where they were admitted through the trauma unit and underwent extensive tests and imaging.

After medical observation, all four were released in stable condition. Families have been notified, and the incident is under investigation. (ANI/TPS)

