Four Indian-Americans elected to US House in midterm polls

Washington, November 9
Four Indian-American politicians from the ruling Democratic Party were elected to the US House of Representatives on Wednesday and many others won across the country to state legislatures in the highly polarised midterm poll.
Entrepreneur-turned-politician Shri Thanedar became the first Indian-American to win the Congressional elections from Michigan. Thanedar, 67, currently represents the third district in the Michigan House.
In the eighth Congressional District of Illinois, Raja Krishnamoorthi, 49, was re-elected for the fourth consecutive term. In Silicon Valley, Ro Khanna, 46, defeated his compatriot Republican opponent Ritesh Tandon in the 17th Congressional District of California.
Chennai-born Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, the only Indian-American woman lawmaker in the House of Representatives, defeated her GOP rival, Cliff Moon in the 7th Congressional District of Washington State. — PTI
