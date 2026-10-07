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Home / World / Four indicted over alleged China-funded surveillance of Taiwan's lawmaker

Four indicted over alleged China-funded surveillance of Taiwan's lawmaker

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ANI
Updated At : 03:41 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], October 7 (ANI): Taiwan prosecutors have indicted four people over the alleged surveillance of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker and Taipei mayoral candidate Puma Shen, in a case involving funding from two Hong Kong residents that prosecutors linked to an overseas hostile force, Taipei Times reported.

Prosecutors said the suspects received funding from an overseas hostile force to monitor Shen, who has been targeted by Chinese authorities over his support for Taiwan independence.

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According to Taipei Times, private investigator Cheng Yung-chin allegedly received about NT$360,000 from Hong Kong residents Ju Juexian and Lin Qing on September 5, 2024, to monitor Shen.

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Prosecutors said Cheng later gave the assignment to another private investigator, Hsieh Yi-chen, for NT$180,000. Hsieh then asked employee Chiang Wen-hsin to coordinate the operation, while Hou Kai-han and another person allegedly assisted, Taipei Times reported.

The investigation found that the suspects initially tried to follow Shen but were detected by his security personnel. Prosecutors said Ju and Lin then travelled to Taiwan on September 27, 2024, to oversee the operation.

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After the initial surveillance failed, Hsieh allegedly suggested installing a small hidden camera outside Shen's home in Taipei's Daan District.

According to prosecutors, a miniature camera was placed under the seat of a motorcycle parked outside Shen's residence. The camera was aimed at the entrance of the home.

The suspects allegedly used a mobile phone application to access the camera and monitor Shen and his family. Prosecutors said the surveillance continued until November 8, 2024, Taipei Times reported.

The investigators also allegedly used vehicles parked near the residence to take additional photographs and videos. The material was reportedly uploaded to a Telegram group and later sent to the clients.

Taiwan operates with its own elected government and democratic institutions. In recent years, disagreements have extended beyond military and diplomatic issues to concerns over alleged political interference, surveillance and activities targeting Taiwan-based figures.

Taiwan has repeatedly raised concerns about what it describes as growing pressure from China, including alleged attempts to influence political and public affairs. Beijing, meanwhile, has continued to oppose Taiwan independence and has taken measures against individuals it identifies as supporting such positions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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