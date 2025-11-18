Four Israelis injured in car-ramming, stabbing attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 18 (ANI/TPS): Four Israelis have been injured in a Palestinian car-ramming and stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion Junction south of Jerusalem. Two terrorists were neutralised at the scene. (ANI/TPS)

