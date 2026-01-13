Kyiv [Ukraine], January 13 (ANI): At least four people were killed after Russia launched a massive overnight aerial assault on Ukraine, deploying nearly 300 attack drones along with 18 ballistic missiles and seven cruise missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on X, Zelenskyy said most of the drones used in the attack were Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles and that Russia once again targeted Ukraine's energy-generation facilities and substations, causing extensive damage to residential and civilian infrastructure across multiple regions.

According to the Ukrainian President, the Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions came under attack, and Russian strikes on a postal terminal in Korotych in the Kharkiv region killed four people.

"Almost 300 attack drones, most of them "shaheds," along with 18 ballistic and 7 cruise missiles, were launched by the Russians against Ukraine last night. Once again, the main target of the strike was our energy-generation facilities and substations. Sadly, there has been extensive destruction of residential and civilian infrastructure," Zelenskyy said.

"Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions came under attack. With no military purpose whatsoever, Russia lobbed missiles at a postal terminal in Korotych, Kharkiv region, killing 4 people," he added, offering condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy-generation facilities and substations are intended to deprive households of electricity amid a cold wave gripping the country.

Zelenskyy noted that the situation in the Kyiv region also remains difficult, with several hundred thousand households currently without electricity following the strikes. He said emergency services are operating on the ground and "Points of Invincibility" have been deployed to support residents affected by power outages.

Emphasising Ukraine's resilience, the President said that Ukrainians continue to support one another wherever Russia attempts to inflict destruction, adding that internal resilience is especially critical during winter.

"Points of Invincibility have been deployed. As always, wherever Russia tries to destroy, Ukrainians support one another, and internal resilience is what is most needed right now. Every such strike against life is a reminder that support for Ukraine cannot be stopped. Missiles for air defense systems are needed every day, and especially during winter," the Ukrainian President said.

The Ukrainian leader renewed his appeal for international support, stressing that every such strike is a reminder that assistance to Ukraine must continue, highlighting the daily need for air defence missiles, particularly in winter, and calling on the global community to respond with new aid packages.

Zelenskyy concluded that Ukraine expects accelerated deliveries already agreed with the United States and European partners, adding that Russia must learn that "cold will not help it win the war." (ANI)

