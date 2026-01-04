DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Four killed as private helicopter crashes in remote Arizona canyon

Four killed as private helicopter crashes in remote Arizona canyon

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:00 AM Jan 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Arizona [USA], January 4 (ANI): A private helicopter crashed in a rugged, mountainous region of central Arizona on Friday, killing all four people on board, local authorities confirmed.

Advertisement

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, the victims included the 59-year-old pilot, two women aged 21, and another woman aged 22. The identities of those killed have not yet been made public, pending notification of their families, reported Kens5.

Advertisement

The crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. near Telegraph Canyon, a remote area located about 64 miles east of Phoenix. Preliminary information indicates the helicopter may have struck a recreational slackline stretched across the canyon. Authorities said the line extended more than half a mile across the mountainous terrain.

Advertisement

The sheriff's office said an eyewitness contacted emergency services after observing the helicopter collide with part of the slackline before plunging into the canyon below. The impact caused the aircraft to fall into a difficult-to-access area, complicating rescue and recovery efforts.

The helicopter had reportedly departed earlier in the day from an airport in Queen Creek, a town located around 29 miles west of the crash site. Due to the isolated location and rough terrain, emergency crews had to walk for several hours to reach the wreckage.

Advertisement

As a precautionary measure, temporary flight restrictions were imposed over the area to ensure the safety of response teams and to prevent further incidents, the sheriff's office said.

Federal authorities have launched a formal investigation into the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will jointly examine the circumstances leading up to the incident, including the aircraft's flight path, mechanical condition, and the placement of the slackline, reported Kens5.

Officials have not yet determined whether the slackline was properly marked or visible from the air. Investigators are expected to assess whether safety regulations were followed and if additional measures are needed to prevent similar accidents in the future.

"Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time," the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, adding that more details would be shared as the investigation progresses.

The incident has raised renewed concerns about aviation safety in recreational areas where aircraft and outdoor activities intersect. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts