4 killed in US 'random' shooting in Detroit

Detroit, August 29
Four people were shot, three fatally, by a man who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period on Sunday morning in Detroit, police said.
Police arrested the unidentified suspect Sunday evening after and hourslong manhunt with help from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Detroit Police Chief James White said tips led officers to the suspect, but did not release further information.
“Thank you to the hard working men and women of the DPD that put themselves in harm's way each day. Also, a big thank you to our law enforcement partners,” the department said on its Facebook page Sunday night.
White said police traced all four shootings to one firearm and believe there is one shooter. He said investigators don't believe there was any connection between the victims, noting one person was walking a dog and another waiting for a bus when they were shot.
He said police discovered a woman in her 40s who had been shot multiple times around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday. While officers were investigating that fatal shooting, a witness reported a 28-year-old man had been shot multiple times nearby, White said.
A third victim, a woman in her 40s, was found in the area around 6:50 a.m. She died after being shot multiple times, police said.
Around 7:10 a.m., an elderly man reported he saw a man peering into vehicles. When the elderly man told the person to get away from the cars, the gunman fired at the elderly man, who was shot once and survived, police said.
AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Some G23 leaders meet Ghulam Nabi Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping
Congress leaders are learnt to have also discussed the organ...
Jharkhand crisis: Amid 'poaching threat', 32 MLAs of ruling UPA flown to Raipur, bussed to resort
United Progressive Alliance of JMM, Congress and RJD in Jhar...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...