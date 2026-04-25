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Home / World / Four of a family shot dead in Islamabad suburb, police probe motive

Four of a family shot dead in Islamabad suburb, police probe motive

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ANI
Updated At : 11:50 PM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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Islamabad [Pakistan], April 25 (ANI): Four members of a family, including a woman and a teenager, were gunned down in Islambadl's suburbs, Dawn reported on Saturday, citing a police official.

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The report said the incident occurred in a house located in the Jhangi Syedan area and the reason behind the killing was yet to be ascertained

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The report, citing the police official, said people in the neighbourhood heard gunshots in the morning and informed police about the incident.

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Police reached the house after being alerted and found four bodies on the first floor of the residence with two victims on separate beds and one on the floor.

All victims sustained bullet injuries on their heads, the police official said.

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Police shifted the bodies to a hospital for medical-legal procedures, the Dawn report said, adding that the officials suspected it could be an incident of so-called honour killing.

The incident adds to a pattern of violent crimes reported in different parts of the country, though police have not yet established whether this case is linked to any broader trend or remains an isolated occurrence. Investigators said they were working to determine both the motive and any suspects involved.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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