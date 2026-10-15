DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Four Punjab residents kidnapped in Ethiopia rescued: Indian Embassy

Four Punjab residents kidnapped in Ethiopia rescued: Indian Embassy

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:10 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], October 15 (ANI): Four Indian nationals hailing from Punjab, who were abducted in Ethiopia on September 25, have been successfully freed by local law enforcement authorities and remain in safe custody, the Embassy of India in Addis Ababa stated on Thursday.

The diplomatic mission confirmed that comprehensive arrangements are underway to facilitate their repatriation to India.

Advertisement

"Four Indian nationals from Punjab, who were kidnapped in Ethiopia on the night of September 25, 2026, were rescued by the Ethiopian law enforcement agencies on October 1, 2026. All four are safe. The Embassy of India in Addis Ababa remained in constant contact with the local authorities to facilitate their rescue and ensure their well-being," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

Advertisement

Embassy consular officials met the four citizens on Wednesday after securing formal consular access.

"Following the grant of consular access, consular officers from the Embassy met the nationals on October 14, 2026, and provided necessary consular assistance, including Indian food and other basic amenities. The Embassy is making all necessary efforts to facilitate their safe return to India," it added.

Advertisement

Last week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Ethiopian counterpart, Gedion Timothewos, in Addis Ababa, where the two leaders explored ways to expand cooperation across education, cultural exchanges, commerce, investment and digital transformation.

Both dignitaries also deliberated on broader geopolitical shifts, enhancing multilateral collaboration and reinforcing ties between India and the African Union.

"Delighted to meet Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa. The India-Ethiopia Strategic Partnership is based on our shared values, common aspirations and historic South-South solidarity. Had wide-ranging discussions on strengthening our bilateral ties, covering trade, investment, development projects to infrastructure, maritime, security, technology and culture. Also exchanged perspectives on global developments, as well as strengthening our multilateral engagement and India-African Union partnership," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X following the meeting on October 9.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedion Timothewos met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at his office today. During the meeting, the Ministers discussed ways to further expand and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in education and culture, trade and investment, and digitalisation," Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had posted on X. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts