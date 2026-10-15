Four Punjab residents kidnapped in Ethiopia rescued: Indian Embassy

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], October 15 (ANI): Four Indian nationals hailing from Punjab, who were abducted in Ethiopia on September 25, have been successfully freed by local law enforcement authorities and remain in safe custody, the Embassy of India in Addis Ababa stated on Thursday.

The diplomatic mission confirmed that comprehensive arrangements are underway to facilitate their repatriation to India.

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"Four Indian nationals from Punjab, who were kidnapped in Ethiopia on the night of September 25, 2026, were rescued by the Ethiopian law enforcement agencies on October 1, 2026. All four are safe. The Embassy of India in Addis Ababa remained in constant contact with the local authorities to facilitate their rescue and ensure their well-being," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

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Embassy consular officials met the four citizens on Wednesday after securing formal consular access.

"Following the grant of consular access, consular officers from the Embassy met the nationals on October 14, 2026, and provided necessary consular assistance, including Indian food and other basic amenities. The Embassy is making all necessary efforts to facilitate their safe return to India," it added.

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Last week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Ethiopian counterpart, Gedion Timothewos, in Addis Ababa, where the two leaders explored ways to expand cooperation across education, cultural exchanges, commerce, investment and digital transformation.

Both dignitaries also deliberated on broader geopolitical shifts, enhancing multilateral collaboration and reinforcing ties between India and the African Union.

"Delighted to meet Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa. The India-Ethiopia Strategic Partnership is based on our shared values, common aspirations and historic South-South solidarity. Had wide-ranging discussions on strengthening our bilateral ties, covering trade, investment, development projects to infrastructure, maritime, security, technology and culture. Also exchanged perspectives on global developments, as well as strengthening our multilateral engagement and India-African Union partnership," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X following the meeting on October 9.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedion Timothewos met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at his office today. During the meeting, the Ministers discussed ways to further expand and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in education and culture, trade and investment, and digitalisation," Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had posted on X. (ANI)

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