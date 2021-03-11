Four teens shot dead within hours in US

Washington, May 23

Four teenagers were shot dead within hours of each other in a small South Carolina city over the weekend, prompting the area high school to switch to virtual learning while officers stepped up patrols, authorities said. No immediate arrest was made in the shooting in Newberry that killed a 16-year-old and in the deaths of three teens in a shooting that afternoon about a block away in the city of 10,200 people, Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman said.

Victims connected The victims are somehow connected. They knew each other. The police are unsure if the shootings are linked. —Kevin Goodman, Chief, Newberry Police

“All the victims are somehow connected. They knew each other. My understanding they were in the same circle,” Goodman said, adding police still were not sure whether the shootings were connected. The victims in the second shooting were aged 15, 18 and 19, Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said. She said autopsies are planned.

One of the people questioned in the first fatal shooting was killed in the second shooting. Goodman said it is too early to determine if retaliation was involved.

“When you really don't know all the players and what it is stemming from, that's always a concern," Goodman said.

Goodman grew up in the area and has worked in Newberry since 1995. He said he has never had a day like Sunday. “To the young people of Newberry. We love you and I love you,” Goodman said Monday, pausing several seconds, his voice getting emotional. “And I want nothing but the best for you.” Goodman called the victims “my kids” and said he spent time with some of them, trying to mentor them. — Agencies