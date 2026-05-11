Four workers killed in coal mine explosion in central Colombia

Bogota [Colombia], May 11 (ANI/WAM): Four workers were killed in an explosion at a coal mine in central Colombia, in an area that witnessed a similar incident a week earlier that left nine people dead.

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Jorge Emilio Rey, Governor of the Cundinamarca region, said in a post on the X platform that the four miners who had been trapped in the Las Quintas mine in the Cucunuba area were found dead. (ANI/WAM)

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