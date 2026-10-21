France admits to failures in wake of riots

France will reinforce police with troops and mount a huge security operation for more protests planned on Saturday, the government said on Tuesday, acknowledging failures in its response to last weekend’s violence.

“The deployment next Saturday will be massive,” Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said, adding that the immediate priority was to restore order after rioting and looting swept Paris, Marseille, Lyon and other cities on October 17.

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In a sometimes rowdy debate, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the military would be deployed alongside police, while the government pledged to overhaul tactics after widespread criticism that city centres had been left vulnerable.

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Framing the crisis as a choice “between violence and the Republic”, Lecornu blamed the unrest on far-Left groups, who in turn have accused the government of underestimating public anger over high living costs and declining public services. Lecornu acknowledged shortcomings in the state’s response at the weekend, saying there had been intelligence failures. Nunez apologised for the failings. “I deeply regret what happened. I accept my share of responsibility,” he said.

US will ‘burn’ too if Democrats win: Trump ahead of polls

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US President Donald Trump on Monday used the violent unrest in France as an argument against Democrats in his battle to defend a Kansas Senate seat. “When you see burning steeples and raging fires in France, just remember that is what the radical ‘Dumocrats’ want to do to America,” he said.