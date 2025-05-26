DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / France: All-party delegation to engage with members of Senate, National Assembly

France: All-party delegation to engage with members of Senate, National Assembly

The all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad would engage with several quarters of the French society, including having engagements with the Members of Senate and the National Assembly, the Embassy of India in France said in a statement on Monday.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:11 AM May 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Paris [France], May 26 (ANI): The all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad would engage with several quarters of the French society, including having engagements with the Members of Senate and the National Assembly, the Embassy of India in France said in a statement on Monday.

Advertisement

The statement, which was shared in a post on X by the Indian Embassy in France said, "An all-party parliamentary delegation comprising of former ministers, Members of Parliament and a dormer Ambassador, led by Shri Ravi Shankar Pradas, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, is visiting France from 25-27 May 2025, with a mission to convey India's unequival stance against errorism. The delegation arrived in Paris late this evening".

It mentioned the names of the members of the all-party delegation visiting France.

Advertisement

The statement further noted, "During the course of their stay in France, the delegation will engage with Members of the Senate and National Assembly, think tanks, media and a cross-section of the Indian diaspora."

The Members of Parliament will visit France, the UK, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark.

Advertisement

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism, and India's strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, will brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper