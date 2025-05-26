France: All-party delegation to engage with members of Senate, National Assembly

Paris [France], May 26 (ANI): The all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad would engage with several quarters of the French society, including having engagements with the Members of Senate and the National Assembly, the Embassy of India in France said in a statement on Monday.

The statement, which was shared in a post on X by the Indian Embassy in France said, "An all-party parliamentary delegation comprising of former ministers, Members of Parliament and a dormer Ambassador, led by Shri Ravi Shankar Pradas, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, is visiting France from 25-27 May 2025, with a mission to convey India's unequival stance against errorism. The delegation arrived in Paris late this evening".

It mentioned the names of the members of the all-party delegation visiting France.

The statement further noted, "During the course of their stay in France, the delegation will engage with Members of the Senate and National Assembly, think tanks, media and a cross-section of the Indian diaspora."

The Members of Parliament will visit France, the UK, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism, and India's strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, will brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

