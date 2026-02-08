DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / World / France and Canada open consulates in Greenland as geopolitical tensions rise

France and Canada open consulates in Greenland as geopolitical tensions rise

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:10 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Nuuk [Greenland], February 8 (ANI): France and Canada have formally opened diplomatic consulates in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, in a strategic move that underscores growing international engagement in the Arctic amid heightened tensions over US interest in the territory, reported CNN.

The semi-autonomous Danish region has become a focal point of global diplomatic activity after renewed pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has asserted that "we need Greenland for national security reasons."

On Friday (local time), Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand presided over the opening of Canada's consulate, raising the maple-leaf flag and outlining Ottawa's vision for deeper cooperation.

"Nothing about the Arctic without the Arctic peoples," Anand said, a phrase that has resonated with Greenlandic leaders and reflects Canada's emphasis on Indigenous rights and self-determination.

In a post on X, she wrote about her visit to the Joint Arctic Command, "Defending the Arctic is a priority for our government. Today, I visited the Joint Arctic Command and the CCGS Jean Goodwill, a Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker, that has recently arrived in Nuuk, highlighting the importance of strong capabilities and close coordination to keep the region secure."

Canada's Governor General Mary Simon, an Inuk leader, also attended the event, highlighting the symbolic importance of Canada's presence in the region.

Meanwhile, France inaugurated its own diplomatic post, appointing Jean-Noel Poirier as its first consul general in Nuuk. Although the French consulate still lacks a dedicated building, this marks the first time a European Union member state has established a consular presence in Greenland.

"It's also a question of solidarity. Just like when you need friends, you turn back and see who is there. And we are there as (the) French... It's not against, it's with," Poirier told reporters in Nuuk.

French officials said the move was intended to strengthen cultural, scientific, economic and political ties with Greenland and to reaffirm Paris's support for Denmark's sovereignty over the territory.

Greenland's leaders have welcomed both consulates as tangible expressions of international solidarity. Natan Obed, an Inuit leader, described the openings as being set against "a scary time" for Greenland's people, but also as a sign of broader global support for their right to shape their own future. "Our way of life should be celebrated - it is the foundation of sovereignty for our people," he said at the ceremony.

The diplomatic push comes in the wake of earlier remarks from Trump expressing a desire to secure Greenland - remarks that sparked pushback from Denmark and other NATO allies. At one point, Trump suggested imposing tariffs on European countries opposed to his plans, then later stepped back, claiming a "framework" deal had been reached on US access to Greenland's strategic mineral resources. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

