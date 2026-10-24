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Home / World / France bans protests in Marseille, Lyon; Paris museums closed ahead of fresh demonstrations

France bans protests in Marseille, Lyon; Paris museums closed ahead of fresh demonstrations

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ANI
Updated At : 01:07 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Paris [France], October 24 (ANI): French authorities have banned planned protests in Marseille and Lyon and closed major museums in Paris ahead of fresh demonstrations on Saturday, as the government steps up security measures to prevent a repeat of last week's violent unrest.

According to France 24, authorities have mobilised around 70,000 police personnel nationwide, supported by helicopters, armoured vehicles and water cannons, amid fears of renewed looting, arson and attacks on public buildings.

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Curfews and other restrictions have also been imposed in several areas as officials prepare for another potentially volatile weekend.

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French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez announced the security deployment on Friday, warning that calls for violence and looting were circulating on social media. The restrictions come after last week's demonstrations, which saw masked groups target businesses and public buildings in Paris and other cities.

President Emmanuel Macron convened a meeting of his defence council, involving senior ministers and officials, to discuss the escalating crisis. He was also scheduled to meet security forces as the authorities intensified preparations for the weekend demonstrations, according to France 24.

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The protests initially began among high school students over deteriorating learning conditions but have since spread nationwide, driven by wider public anger over the rising cost of living. More than half a million people took to the streets last week, with violent incidents raising concerns over public safety and government authority.

Macron recently met representatives of secondary school students for the first time since the protests escalated. However, student representatives said the government had yet to put forward concrete proposals to address their concerns.

Nathanael Combary, president of the campaign group High School Renewal, said the French President had listened to their concerns but stressed that students remained dissatisfied.

“We are not satisfied,” Combary said, urging students to continue mobilising ahead of discussions with the prime minister scheduled for Monday.

The government has sought to distinguish peaceful demonstrations and legitimate public grievances from criminal acts. Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said courts had sentenced 217 people, around half of them first-time offenders, to prison in connection with last week's violence, France 24 reported.

On Thursday, Macron called for the “utmost severity” against acts of delinquency and accused far-left groups of attempting to undermine the republic.

The unrest has also heightened political tensions ahead of France's 2027 presidential election. The far-right National Rally party, led by Marine Le Pen, is scheduled to hold its congress in Orléans this weekend, where authorities are concerned about possible clashes as counter-protesters also plan to gather. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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