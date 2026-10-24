France deploys 70,000 police personnel nationwide ahead of fresh protests amid violent unrest

Paris [France], October 24 (ANI): Ahead of fresh protests scheduled for Saturday, France will deploy around 70,000 police personnel nationwide as authorities prepare to prevent a recurrence of widespread looting, arson and vandalism that erupted alongside demonstrations last week.

According to France24, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced the security deployment on Friday (local time), warning that calls for violence and looting were circulating on social media as the government sought to maintain public order.

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President Emmanuel Macron convened a meeting of his defence council, comprising senior ministers and officials, amid the escalating crisis. He was also scheduled to meet security forces as authorities stepped up preparations for the weekend demonstrations, according to France24.

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The protests initially began among high school students over deteriorating learning conditions but have since spread nationwide, fuelled by wider public anger over the rising cost of living.

Macron also met representatives of secondary school students for the first time since the protests escalated. However, student representatives urged their peers to continue demonstrating, saying the government had yet to present concrete proposals to address their demands.

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Nathanael Combary, president of the campaign group High School Renewal, said Macron had been attentive during their meeting but added that students were awaiting proposals during discussions with the prime minister scheduled for Monday.

“We are not satisfied,” Combary said, urging students to continue mobilising to maintain pressure on the government.

The French government has sought to distinguish legitimate public grievances and peaceful demonstrations from the looting, arson and destruction reported during last Saturday's protests.

Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said courts had already sentenced 217 people, around half of them first-time offenders, to prison in connection with the violence, France24 reported.

On Thursday, Macron called for the “utmost severity” against acts of delinquency, accusing far-left groups of attempting to undermine the republic during last weekend's unrest.

The demonstrations have also intensified political tensions ahead of France's 2027 presidential election. A recent poll cited by France24 indicated that far-right candidate Marine Le Pen remained the frontrunner, with the latest developments reportedly strengthening her position.

Le Pen's National Rally party is scheduled to hold its congress in Orléans this weekend, where thousands of supporters are expected to gather. Local authorities are concerned about possible clashes as counter-protesters also plan to assemble in the city south of Paris. (ANI)

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