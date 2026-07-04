France deploys demining assets to Strait of Hormuz; UK, France back Oman on maritime security

Paris [France], July 4 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron said that France has deployed mine countermeasures assets to West Asia to help restore safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, while the United Kingdom and France announced they would work with Oman to ensure safe passage through the strategic waterway and stand ready to deploy a wider multinational mission if required.

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In a post on X, Macron said, "France has deployed mine countermeasures assets to the Middle East, including two minehunters in particular. Accompanied by two frigates and a maritime patrol aircraft, these assets are ready to contribute, alongside our partners, to the full resumption of navigation and to ensure the safety of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz."

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La France a déployé au Moyen-Orient des moyens de déminage, avec notamment deux chasseurs de mines. Accompagnés de deux frégates et d’un avion de patrouille maritime, ces moyens sont prêts à contribuer, avec nos partenaires, à la pleine reprise de la navigation et à garantir la… pic.twitter.com/4RyZCwx3h6 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 3, 2026

"The signing, on June 17 last, of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran constitutes an important step forward for regional stability, particularly by reaffirming freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

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Macron said France was adapting its military deployment following discussions with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. "In light of this favourable development and the changing needs, following the constructive exchanges I had with the Sultan of Oman, I have decided to adapt our deployment."

He added, "The aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is thus returning to its home port in Toulon, while our mine countermeasures assets and their escort remain deployed and ready to intervene alongside our partners."

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"France remains fully engaged and will continue to adjust its assets based on the evolving situation and the region's security needs," Macron said.

In a joint statement issued on Friday (local time), British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Macron reaffirmed their commitment to securing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The statement said, "The Strait of Hormuz is a vital artery for the global economy. Restoring safe transit for ships of all nations through the Strait is a matter of global concern."

It added, "The Sultanate of Oman has agreed to work with the United Kingdom and France to ensure that its sovereign territorial waters are safe for navigation."

"The UK and France also stand ready to deploy the wider Multinational Military Mission to support freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," it further said.

"The United Kingdom and France reaffirm their shared commitment to regional stability, respect for the sovereignty of all States, and their willingness to maintain close cooperation with their partners in order to uphold global security, freedom of navigation and international law," the joint statement said. (ANI)

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