France expresses strong support for India against terrorism, trade ties deepen: Piyush Goyal

By Shailesh Yadav

Advertisement

Paris [France], June 1 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed India's gratitude to France for its unwavering support and solidarity following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, emphasising the shared commitment between both nations in maintaining zero tolerance against terrorism.

Goyal is on his three-day official visit to Paris as part of his ongoing visit to France and Italy from 1-5 June 2025.

Advertisement

Goyal highlighted the strong understanding between India and France on counter-terrorism efforts. "The French people and government also stand for zero tolerance against terrorism, just like India," he stated.

"The French Senate delegation that visited India fully supported India's stand and gave us confidence that the world stands with India when we are fighting against terrorism in all forms, whether state-sponsored or non-state actors," Goyal said.

Advertisement

The April 22 attack, carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, is one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

The minister drew parallels between both countries' experiences with terrorism, referencing the devastating 2015 Paris attacks that killed approximately 125 people just days before the COP21 climate summit.

"Acts of terrorism in France have caused a lot of damage," Goyal noted. "The people and the government of France can understand India's anger. They could connect with the displeasure the people of India felt," Goyal said.

The visit underscores the deepening ties between India and France, built on the strong personal relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macron share a very deep personal connect and rapport and have had frequent interactions, giving afresh momentum to the strong French-India ties," Goyal emphasised.

This momentum was recently demonstrated in February 2025 when India and France co-hosted the AI Action Summit, which Goyal described as "a strong endorsement of our shared objective to further the ethical use of artificial intelligence and promote good regulations."

During his Paris visit, Goyal is scheduled to meet with CEOs of several French companies to encourage investment in India, leveraging the country's market of 1.4 billion people and its skilled workforce. The minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his French counterparts and trade ministers from around the world.

A key focus of the discussions will be advancing the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, with France being one of its strongest supporters.

Goyal is set to meet EU Trade Commissioner Maurus Sarkovic to take the trade partnership "to the next level at the earliest."

The meetings aim to advance the Horizon 2047 roadmap finalised between Modi and Macron, which includes a mini-ministerial gathering of trade ministers from major economies to discuss strengthening multilateral trading systems and WTO reforms.

The minister highlighted the role of approximately 120,000 Indians living in France as "a living bridge between India and France." He also mentioned the upcoming Swaminarayan temple near Paris as a symbol of Indian culture and heritage in Europe.

In a significant cultural collaboration, the Louvre has entered into an MoU with India to help establish the Yug Yugeen Bharat Museum, described as the world's largest museum, which will showcase India's rich cultural heritage at the North and South Block complex in New Delhi.

Goyal's visit represents a significant step in strengthening the multifaceted partnership between India and France, built on shared values of democracy, counter-terrorism cooperation, and mutual economic growth. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)