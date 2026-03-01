"France-India partnership strong, consistent and trusted": Jawed Ashraf on French honour

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Ambassador of France to India, HE Thierry Mathou, conferred the insignia of "Commandeur de la Legion d'Honneur" (Commander of the Legion of Honour) on Ambassador Jawed Ashraf during a special ceremony at the Embassy of France.

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According to an official release, the highest French civilian award comes in recognition of Ambassador Ashraf's contributions to strengthening the strategic partnership between France and India during his posting as the Ambassador of India to France and Monaco from July 2020 to December 2024.

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Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Thierry Mathou underscored the significance of the award, stating, "Ambassador Ashraf's remarkable career and personal dedication have been pivotal in accelerating and deepening the bilateral relations between our two nations. His tenure as India's Ambassador to France and Monaco saw landmark achievements, including the advancement of defence cooperation and the celebration of the 25th anniversary of our Strategic Partnership in 2023. It was on this occasion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited as the guest of honour at the French National Day celebrations on July 14, 2023, which also marked the launch of the Horizon 2047 Roadmap - the blueprint guiding our partnership for the next two decades."

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Accepting the award, Ambassador Jawed Ashraf said, "I am honoured to be conferred the Insignia of the Commander of the Legion of Honour by the French Republic. It is particularly special to follow seven great luminaries of modern India, who have been earlier recipients of this honour. This is a reflection of the high importance and priority that France attaches to its relations with India and a testimony to the extraordinary progress in the India-France strategic partnership - strong, consistent and trusted - under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and HE President Emmanuel Macron, based on their shared belief in the immense value of this partnership for the two countries and for shaping a better future for our turbulent world. It was a privilege to have served in support of this vision. I thank Ambassador Thierry Mathou for conferring the Insignia on behalf of the French Government and his gracious hospitality."

During the investiture ceremony, Ambassador Mathou also highlighted the recent elevation of France-India relations to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership" during the successful official visit of President Emmanuel Macron to India in February. Among others, the visit institutionalised annual consultations between the Foreign ministers of both countries, yielded over 20 deliverables, and marked the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation.

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Instituted in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the Legion d'Honneur (Legion of Honour) is the highest civilian award given by the French Republic for outstanding service to France, regardless of the nationality of the recipients. The President of the French Republic is the Grand Master of the Order of the Legion of Honour, a release said.

Ambassador Jawed Ashraf's distinguished career spans over three decades, with postings in India's diplomatic missions in Frankfurt, Berlin, Kathmandu, Washington DC, and Singapore, as well as senior roles in the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of External Affairs. He is the current Chairman of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), a release added. (ANI)

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