France, Qatar condemn Houthi strikes on Saudi vessels, warn of threat to maritime security

Paris [France], July 23 (ANI): France and Qatar on Thursday strongly condemned the Houthi strikes on Saudi vessels in the Red Sea, warning that the strikes threaten maritime security, regional stability and global energy supplies.

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As reported by France 24, France called on the Iran-backed Houthis to halt their offensive operations, calling the strikes "irresponsible and a serious escalation."

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"Houthi attacks on Saudi tankers are irresponsible and a serious escalation," a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said at a press conference, urging the group to stop targeting commercial shipping.

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The condemnation came after Yemen's Houthi rebel group on Wednesday (local time) claimed responsibility for an attack on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, days after Saudi forces carried out strikes on Sanaa airport, escalating tensions between Riyadh and the Iran-backed group.

Qatar also denounced the strike, calling it "a serious violation of international maritime safety, a direct threat to global energy security, and a clear and blatant breach of international law."

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In a statement, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that "the continuation of these rejected attacks represents a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region and undermines efforts to consolidate regional security and stability."

Statement | Qatar Strongly Condemns Houthi Group's Attack on Saudi Vessel Doha | July 23, 2026 The State of Qatar strongly condemns the Houthi group's targeting of a Saudi vessel while it was sailing in the Red Sea, and terms it a serious violation of international maritime… pic.twitter.com/1y5SDvWQDI — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) July 23, 2026

The ministry called on the international community to implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2216 on Yemen and Resolution 2722 on freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, stressing that "freedom of navigation in international waterways is a fundamental principle of international law."

Qatar reaffirmed its "full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia" and support for "all measures taken by the Kingdom to preserve its sovereignty, security, and interests," adding that Saudi Arabia's security "is an integral part of the security of the State of Qatar and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states."

The ministry also expressed appreciation for Oman's mediation efforts aimed at reviving the political process in Yemen and achieving regional security and stability.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Tehran, stating that Washington will hold Iran directly accountable if the Houthi movement executes further attacks on maritime vessels.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump highlighted that the United States had previously carried out a powerful military strike against the Houthis a year ago after the group disrupted global commerce and trade by targeting shipping lanes.

"A year ago the United States of America attacked, very powerfully, the Houthis, for their interference with commerce and trade, by shooting at ships. Since that time, and during our conflict with Iran, they have acted very responsibly," Trump said.

He warned that any continuation of such maritime assaults would result in "major military punishment" directed at both Tehran and the Yemen-based movement.

"Major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis themselves," Trump stated.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree Qasim Saree, the official spokesperson for the Houthis, claimed in a statement on Telegram that the group's forces targeted two Saudi oil tankers identified as "ENCELIA" and "LAYLA".

"Within the context of breaking the unjust and oppressive siege imposed by the Saudi enemy on our dear people for twelve years, and in affirmation of the equation of 'siege for a siege,' and in confirmation of the right of our great people to confront Saudi-American injustice and tyranny and to reclaim their wealth and legitimate rights," Saree said.

He claimed that the rebel group carried out a "qualitative military operation" targeting the two vessels, which he alleged had violated a blockade imposed by the group in the Red Sea.

"The operation was carried out by a number of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones. The strikes were precise, thanks to Allah's grace and assistance, and resulted in a large fire that broke out on both vessels," the statement read. (ANI)

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