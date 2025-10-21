DT
Home / World / France raises bird flu alert level to 'high' after new cases

France raises bird flu alert level to 'high' after new cases

So far, two bird flu outbreaks have been detected on poultry farms and three in backyard flocks

Reuters
Paris, Updated At : 01:48 PM Oct 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
iStock
France has raised its bird flu alert level to 'high' from 'moderate', requiring poultry farms nationwide to keep birds indoors as Europe faces a seasonal resurgence of the disease.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, is a seasonal disease spread by migratory birds. It has led to the culling of tens of millions of poultry worldwide in recent years, disrupting production and raising fears of human transmission.

"This decree... was issued following evidence of infection among migratory wild birds in Europe, including France, and the confirmation of several outbreaks in poultry farms," the agriculture ministry said in the government's official journal.

So far, two bird flu outbreaks have been detected on poultry farms and three in backyard flocks, the ministry said in the decree. A first case had been detected in mid-October at a pheasant and partridge breeding farm in northern France.

The change in status will take effect on Wednesday.

The upgrade to risk status in the seasonal assessment is kicking in earlier than previous years, taking effect in October compared to November last year and December in 2023.

