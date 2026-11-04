France secures re-election as ISA co-president for 2027–2029 during ninth Assembly in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): France has been re-elected as the co-President of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) for a two-year term from 2027 to 2029, securing a victory over Burkina Faso during the Ninth Assembly of ISA, being held in New Delhi from November 2 to 5.

The Embassy of France in India, in a press release, said that, under its co-presidency, France will continue to stand by the International Solar Alliance as it strengthens its role as a global leader in solar energy and clean electrification, ahead of COP31, to be held in Antalya, Turkey, from November 9 to 20.

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Jointly established in 2015 by France and India, ISA spearheads international cooperation in solar energy solutions and has been a success for Indo-French cooperation in the field of energy and climate since COP21.

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France's steadfast commitment to the Alliance's objectives can be illustrated by the MoU on Renewable Energy Cooperation signed in 2018 and renewed in 2025 with India. Both countries are working together on joint projects in renewable energy, urban mobility, green finance, and biodiversity preservation managed by the French Development Agency (Agence française de développement - AFD), the release said.

France and India elevated their bilateral ties to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership during President Emmanuel Macron's official visit to India in February 2026. Under this framework, both countries act together to address global challenges, including climate change.

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French private sector operates in India in key sectors such as energy, mobility, circular economy, and water treatment. Their operations support the transition towards a low-carbon economy, while increasing energy security and contributing to achieving the SDG7 and Paris Climate Agreement objectives. The growing footprint of French companies in these areas underscores the Partnership for the Planet pillar of the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, which was announced during the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French Strategic Partnership in 2023.

French Minister Delegate for the Ecological Transition Mathieu Lefèvre, who attended the ISA Assembly as the incumbent co-president, has announced a voluntary contribution of Euro 50,000 to ISA for 2026.

As per the release, during the Assembly, he also stated France's priorities for ISA: capacity building in developing countries through the STAR-C programme, to which France has contributed Euro 1.25M since 2021; access to finance, through initiatives such as the Africa Solar Facility, to which France contributed Euro 150,000 in 2025; internationalisation of ISA to increase its global influence; and diversification of the energy transition value chains. (ANI)

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