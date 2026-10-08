France student protests: Stun grenade use paused after teen’s hand blown off

France on Wednesday said it was pausing the use of stun grenades in its policing of student protests, after a 15-year-old boy’s hand was blown off during a clash with the riot police, fuelling protesters’ accusations of police brutality.

Protests showed no sign of easing, with more than 500 schools closed a day after demonstrations swept across the country, and unions representing students, teachers and other workers planning more marches for Thursday. The protests have been going on for over two weeks.

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