Paris [France], July 21 (ANI): France has summoned the Iranian Charge d'Affaires on Tuesday over the alleged intimidation of French diplomats in Tehran by the security services of the Islamic Republic.

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The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement termed the Sunday incident "extremely serious act of intimidation."

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"At the behest of Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, the Quai d'Orsay's Secretary-General summoned the Islamic Republic of Iran's charge d'affaires today following the extremely serious act of intimidation targeting two French Embassy staffers in Iran on July 19," the statement read.

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The Ministry stated that the Foreign Minister Barrot expressed stern condemnation of the incident to the Iran's charge d'affaires, recognising it as a "flagrant violation" of international law and the Vienna Convention and warned of "repercussions."

"He was informed that we condemned this premeditated, deliberate attack in the strongest possible terms. It was a flagrant violation of international law and the Vienna Conventions, signed by Iran, which guarantee the protection of diplomatic personnel and form the basis of relations between countries. He was also reminded that this very serious, unacceptable incident will have repercussions, as the Minister told his Iranian counterpart yesterday," the statement added.

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The statement further noted that "France expects the Iranian authorities to shed light on this incident, to punish its perpetrators, and to ensure the security and safety of its facilities and personnel in keeping with their international obligations."

https://x.com/francediplo_EN/status/2079578555898335549

This comes after French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on Tuesday claimed that the Iranian security services targeted two agents from the French Embassy in Iran in acts of "serious intimidation."

He asserted that the French diplomats were detained for hours without reason and interrogated, adding that one of them was also assaulted. The French Minister noted that the diplomats returned to the Embassy after several hours and have been brought to France.

"On Sunday evening, two agents from the French Embassy in Iran were the target of an extremely serious intimidation action by Iranian security services, in flagrant violation of the diplomatic immunities they enjoy. Detained without reason for several hours, interrogated, and, in the case of one of them, assaulted, they were finally able to return to the embassy, where they are now safe pending their return to France in the coming hours," the Foreign Minister wrote in a post on X.

Expressing shock over the incident, the Minister emphasised that the two French diplomats have been engaged in carrying out programs of support for "civil society and in particular for Iranian artists and scientists."

"This aggression is all the more shocking in that these two agents carry our programs of support for civil society and in particular for Iranian artists and scientists. I congratulated them for their courage in carrying out their mission, which places France at the forefront of support for the Iranian people, whom we will not abandon," he wrote.

Barrot expressed solidarity with the French diplomats and warned his Islamic counterpart Abbas Araghchi of serious consequences over the incident.

"I expressed to them, as well as to our Ambassador, my full support and full solidarity in the ordeal they have endured. I informed the Iranian Foreign Minister that this extremely serious and unacceptable violation of the integrity of our agents cannot go without consequences," he added.

https://x.com/jnbarrot/status/2079223628067963290

However, Iran has not yet taken accountability for the incident or publicly responded to the allegations. (ANI)

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