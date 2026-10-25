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Home / World / France unrest: 1,000 detained as cost-of-living protests explode into clashes

France unrest: 1,000 detained as cost-of-living protests explode into clashes

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ANI
Updated At : 08:28 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Paris [France], October 25 (ANI): Massive nationwide protests in France over the rising cost of living and underfunded public services turned violent, with nearly 1,000 people arrested and key urban centres hit by tear gas and clashes.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed the arrest toll at a press briefing and warned that the number could rise further as police operations continue across the country.

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"As I speak to you, we are at nearly 1,000 arrests," Nunez said. "I believe this figure will increase significantly," he said.

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According to France 24, the French government said around 410,000 protesters had marched across the country, while organisers estimated the turnout at nearly 800,000.

The Interior Minister pointed out that by the same time on the previous Saturday, a day also marred by unrest and looting, police had recorded 385 arrests.

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Authorities announced that the demonstration in Paris had been completely dispersed along the Cours de Vincennes following clashes between protesters and law enforcement personnel at the rear of the march.

"A Gendarmerie helicopter has been deployed to support ground units and locate any remaining groups of rioters," the prefectural police said, adding that "more than 500 rioters" had been present towards the end of the demonstration.

Police used water cannons and tear gas grenades after projectiles were thrown at them.

Meanwhile, Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the left-wing party France Unbowed (La France Insoumise) and a presidential candidate, criticised the police response to the demonstrations in Paris.

In a post on X, Melenchon said, "In Paris, to ruin the day and unwind, the so-called forces of law and order gas and fire into the crowd at the back of the procession, all in a bid to get footage for the domestic news channels that spent the whole week airing the images that spurred the Trappes killer. Nonstop shame."

In another post, he accused television coverage and policing of being used to shape public perceptions of the protest movement.

"It continues with the policing of minds through the televisions of power. Tonight, staging of the « tails of the procession » to spew hatred against the popular movement. Without a single image of the masses in peaceful action," he said.

"Behind every police officer, a compliant camera. And even congratulations for a setup deliberately designed to provoke chaos. And which has yet again mutilated two people," Melenchon added.

Urging people to form their own opinions, he wrote, "Turn off the televisions! Form your own opinion without a guardian. Journey through social networks. Stay free to think for yourselves."

In the US, President Donald Trump criticised France's immigration policies while addressing a campaign rally for Republican candidates in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday (local time).

"France is right now burning down because it opens its borders to people who hate it. These are people who hate it. They hate France. They hate the people of France. They move there. They don't like the buildings. They don't like the monuments. They don't like the paintings. They don't like anything about France," Trump said.

"And you know what you do with those people? Never let them come into your country. And that's what we're doing," he added.

Hundreds of demonstrations took place across France as public anger mounted over the rising cost of living and a lack of educational funding, leading to clashes with security forces attempting to prevent a repeat of recent violence.

While initial gatherings were relatively peaceful, severe clashes broke out late Saturday evening in Paris. Riot police deployed tear gas and water cannons against crowds to restore order as security forces massed across the country to prevent a repeat of recent violence, Euronews reported.

Violence and confrontations with police spread to several major regional hubs, including Lyon, Lille, Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes, and Toulouse.

In Lyon, riot police filled the streets and fired tear gas to disperse a crowd of approximately 150 demonstrators who attempted to block a central road in an area under active protest bans, Euronews reported.

Detailing the turnout in key regional centres, France 24 reported that nearly 10,000 people marched through Lyon despite lacking pre-authorisation and facing an expanded ban on gatherings in the city centre, according to estimates from the Rhône prefectural authorities.

Prefectural officials noted that demonstrators gathered in various groups across the city, moving "in a very erratic manner, without any clearly defined objective" throughout the afternoon.

In the southwestern city of Toulouse, local authorities estimated that 26,000 people joined Saturday's demonstrations, France 24 reported.

The demonstration brought together a broad coalition including left-wing party leaders, trade unions, student groups, activists, and non-governmental organisations such as Amnesty International, according to France24.

The rallies mark a continuation of protests triggered over a month ago by students protesting high school conditions, teacher shortages, school day schedules, and educational inequality between public and private systems, France24 reported.

The student-led movement has since expanded into a wider national mobilisation incorporating trade unions, civil society groups, and the "Yellow Vests" movement, following violent street clashes seen during cost-of-living demonstrations a week earlier. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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