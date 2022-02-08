French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow to ease Ukraine tension

Moscow, February 7

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed guarded optimism on Monday ahead of talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at defusing tensions over the Ukrainian crisis.

“I’m reasonably optimistic, but I don’t believe in spontaneous miracles,” Macron told mediapersons shortly after landing in the Russian capital.

The buildup of 1,00,000 Russian troops near Ukraine has fueled Western worries of a possible offensive. — Reuters