DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Frank Caprio, beloved 'Caught in Providence' judge, dies at 88 after cancer battle

Frank Caprio, beloved 'Caught in Providence' judge, dies at 88 after cancer battle

The Rhode Island traffic judge rose to global fame through his hit reality show
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:39 AM Aug 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: Instagram/therealfrankcaprio
Advertisement

Judge Frank Caprio, the widely admired reality TV judge known for his compassion and humanity in the courtroom, passed away at the age of 88 on Wednesday after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Advertisement

The Rhode Island traffic judge rose to global fame through his hit reality show ‘Caught in Providence’, where his warm, empathetic approach to justice touched the hearts of millions. His passing was confirmed through a statement shared on his official Instagram page.

“Judge Frank Caprio passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him,” the statement read.

Advertisement

“He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired. In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world -- just as he did every day,” it added.

Advertisement

According to the New York Post, Judge Caprio began his judicial career in 1985 and retired in 2023. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2023.

Just a day before the announcement of his passing, Caprio shared a heartfelt message from his hospital bed, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of public support during his illness.

“Judge Caprio wishes to sincerely thank each and every one of you for your prayers, love, and support while he is in the hospital. Your kindness and encouragement mean the world to him. He and his family are deeply grateful. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers today,” read the post, accompanied by a photo of the judge smiling and giving a thumbs-up.

According to the New York Post, his reality show 'Caught in Providence' received four Daytime Emmy nominations, including three for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program. Judge Caprio himself was also nominated for Outstanding Daytime Personality.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts