Frank Caprio, beloved 'Caught in Providence' judge, dies at 88 after cancer battle

Judge Frank Caprio, the widely admired reality TV judge known for his compassion and humanity in the courtroom, passed away at the age of 88 on Wednesday after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Rhode Island traffic judge rose to global fame through his hit reality show ‘Caught in Providence’, where his warm, empathetic approach to justice touched the hearts of millions. His passing was confirmed through a statement shared on his official Instagram page.

“Judge Frank Caprio passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond. His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him,” the statement read.

“He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired. In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world -- just as he did every day,” it added.

According to the New York Post, Judge Caprio began his judicial career in 1985 and retired in 2023. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2023.

Just a day before the announcement of his passing, Caprio shared a heartfelt message from his hospital bed, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of public support during his illness.

“Judge Caprio wishes to sincerely thank each and every one of you for your prayers, love, and support while he is in the hospital. Your kindness and encouragement mean the world to him. He and his family are deeply grateful. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers today,” read the post, accompanied by a photo of the judge smiling and giving a thumbs-up.

According to the New York Post, his reality show 'Caught in Providence' received four Daytime Emmy nominations, including three for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program. Judge Caprio himself was also nominated for Outstanding Daytime Personality.