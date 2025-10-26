"Frankenstein that Pakistan created in 80s and '90s is now coming back," says former diplomat

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Former Indian diplomat Yash Sinha on Sunday said that it was ironical how Pakistan portrays itself as a victim of terrorism, while it sponsors terrorism.

Sinha, while talking to ANI, said that Pakistan's ISI sponsored the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which has now turned against its mentors.

"Obviously terrorism or extremism emanating from across the borders is problematic and that is why when we talk about cross border terrorism we refer to that precisely that is why India and Pakistan have such bad relations because Pakistan is a state sponsor of terrorism," he said.

Sinha then echoed former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and said that the snakes Pakistan reared are now coming to bite them.

"Similarly, the Frankenstein that Pakistan created in the 80s and '90s is now coming back to bite them, to hit them. So, you know, I think it was Hillary Clinton who said that if you rear snakes in your backyard, they will bite you. That's precisely what's happening. Who is the TTP? What is the TTP? These are extremist elements that Pakistan and Pakistan's ISI encouraged and now they have turned against their mentor," he said.

Sinha said that due to same ideologies, TTP and Taliban are finding solace in each other.

"And as far as the Taliban is concerned, their ideology is all the same. Their ideology and whether it's the Afghan Taliban, the TTP, or other extremist Islamic organisations, they have a similar ideology. So because of that, they find shelter and support in Afghanistan," he said.

"They tried to assassinate or take out the leader of the TTP. When Pakistan says it is a victim of terrorism, it is sheer irony because they reared terrorism in the first place," he said.

Sinha highlighted that Pakistan's army formulated wrong policies and is reaping its fruits.

"You see, the Pakistan army is very strong and professional. We should not underestimate it. However, their wrong policies and the policies of their government have encouraged what is called fissiparous tendencies across Pakistan," he said.

He said that Pakistan is treating Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan as colonies. So, people there are frustrated.

"Now, what's happening in PoK again is not new. It may be coming to a boil. Gilgit Baltistan, I remember long ago there were problems where Pakistan was trying to impose its will. So, they rule PoK and Gilgit Baltistan like colonies and the people there do not want that. They want some political freedoms that are not available to them. And again, it's an irony that the people of Jammu and Kashmir in India have those political freedoms, while in PoK, they're completely absent. So you know that if you see the PoK constitution, the role of Islamabad is very clear and then the army puts down these insurrections with an iron hand. Now obviously when there is no public support then the army will find it increasingly difficult to impose its will on the populace," he said.

Sinha then said that the repression Pakistani army is unimaginable.

"The only difference being that these areas are sparsely populated and the sort of repression that the Pakistan army has unleashed is unimaginable," he said.

He further said that the international community have kept mum on Balochistan crisis since decades.

"So I think and the international community is by and large silent or ignoring that for whatever reason in Balochistan too the movement is has been there for many years' writ of the Pakistan government doesn't run in a large part of that province and Balochistan, if you recall even in 1947 the Khan of Kalat has refused to secede to Pakistan. When they refused to secede to Pakistan they were forcibly taken over. Kalat was forced to submit," he said.

"So there's always been problems as far as Balochistan is concerned and the denial of rights over the decades has made it even worse," he said. (ANI)

