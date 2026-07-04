"Free and Open Indo-Pacific goes against regional countries' shared aspirations": China

Beijing [China], July 4 (ANI): Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India, Yu Jing shared a quote by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Guo Jiakun, critiquing "Free and Open Indo-Pacific", saying it goes against the regional countries' shared aspirations.

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Guo said that safeguarding postwar international order and purposes and principles of the UN Charter is the foundation of the prosperity.

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In a post on X, Yu said, "Spokesperson of MFA: The so-called concept of "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" goes against the regional countries' shared aspirations for peace, development and cooperation, and will never win genuine recognition. Safeguarding postwar international order and purposes and principles of the UN Charter is the foundation of the prosperity and stability in the Asia Pacific, as well as the shared responsibility of regional countries. It is more imperative than ever for regional countries to uphold the right course of Asia-Pacific cooperation, work together to build an Asia Pacific that is prosperous, stable, open, interconnected, universally beneficial, inclusive, united and mutually supportive."

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Spokesperson of MFA: The so-called concept of "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" goes against the regional countries’ shared aspirations for peace, development and cooperation, and will never win genuine recognition. Safeguarding postwar international order and purposes and principles… pic.twitter.com/095Xtj6w9a — Yu Jing (@ChinaSpox_India) July 3, 2026

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's MAHASAGAR policy aligns with Japan's free and open Indo Pacific policy, and hence they agreed to deepen the strategic cooperation to achieve such common goals.

Takaichi, while delivering press statements with PM Modi, said that both leaders confirmed that they were on the same page and develop this relationship as brother and sister.

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"On the other hand, Prime Minister Modi positions the ocean as a shared space that supports regional stability and growth and is promoting the MAHASAGAR, the Great Ocean Initiative for countries across the Indian ocean to defend their sovereignty and the sea through their own efforts, is perfectly aligned with FOIP (Free and Open Indo Pacific policy). Thus, we agreed to deepen the strategic cooperation between Japan and India to achieve such common goals. Expansion of maritime security cooperation is especially important for regional peace and stability," she said. (ANI)

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