French Carrier Strike Group joins Indian Navy for Varuna Exercise

Goa [India], March 20 (ANI): The French Carrier Strike Group (CSG), led by the aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle and accompanied by its air fleet and escort vessels, is currently engaged in the bilateral Varuna exercise with the Indian Navy from March 19 to 22, 2025.

The annual exercise underscores the deep-rooted military cooperation between France and India, who have shared a strong strategic partnership for over 25 years. Varuna is part of a broader series of joint military drills, which also include land-based (Shakti) and air (Garuda) exercises.

The Charles de Gaulle, the flagship of the French Navy, will be conducting a series of complex exercises alongside the Indian Navy's INS Vikrant. These drills are designed to enhance operational coordination and aero-naval interoperability between the two forces, an official press release by the French Embassy said.

The focus is on preparing crews to counter threats from multiple domains, including aerial, surface, and underwater operations. The presence of advanced assets from both navies ensures a high level of training, reinforcing their ability to operate in a coordinated manner in real-world scenarios., reported the press release.

Since November 2024, France has been deploying its Carrier Strike Group as part of the CLEMENCEAU 25 mission, aimed at strengthening military ties with Indo-Pacific partners.

The Varuna exercise follows previous joint operations between French and Indian forces earlier this year, including air and naval drills conducted after French naval stopovers in Goa and Kochi. With the return of the French CSG to the Indian Ocean, cooperation between the two nations continues to grow.

As a resident power in the Indian Ocean, France remains committed to maintaining stability and security in the region. Its forces are actively engaged in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, with a continued presence in the United Arab Emirates (FFEAU) and the Southern Indian Ocean (FAZSOI), the press release reported.

The deployment of the Carrier Strike Group exemplifies France's strategic focus on regional security and its commitment to working alongside its partners in maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

