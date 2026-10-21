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Home / World / French govt extends curfews amid nationwide protests over rising living costs

French govt extends curfews amid nationwide protests over rising living costs

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ANI
Updated At : 08:14 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Paris [France], October 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu promised a "massive" police deployment ahead of fresh demonstrations scheduled for October 24. The French government is also extending the curfews and tightening security following days of violent unrest linked to nationwide protests over rising living costs and deteriorating school conditions.

According to CBS News, the announcement followed an admission by Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez that authorities had underestimated the unrest and lost control in some cities during Saturday's demonstrations.

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More than 2,500 people had been taken into police custody by Monday evening, Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said. The violence included the burning of a historic town hall in Limoges and widespread looting and damage to businesses.

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Overnight curfews have been imposed around Paris' Place de la République and the Les Halles shopping district, with similar restrictions introduced in Lyon and other cities. Authorities decided to extend the measures after Paris and Lyon reported no major incidents on Monday night.

President Emmanuel Macron, in an address on Sunday, distinguished peaceful demonstrators from those involved in rioting and looting. He said the government would listen to protesters' concerns while ensuring that those responsible for violence faced legal consequences.

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The protests began in mid-September when high school students and teachers in Paris' suburbs demanded action on overcrowded classrooms, deteriorating school buildings and teacher shortages. The movement has since expanded to include trade unions and Yellow Vest activists, broadening into a nationwide campaign against rising living costs and declining public services.

The government has announced plans to deploy more than 3,000 substitute teachers to schools most in need and authorised several hundred additional hires. However, financial pressures and political divisions have complicated efforts to introduce wider reforms.

France's public debt stood at nearly 3.6 trillion euros at the end of June, equivalent to 119 per cent of its annual economic output, CBS News reported. The government expects the fiscal deficit to reach 5.4 per cent of economic output this year and aims to reduce it to 5 per cent in 2027.

Macron's allies also lack a majority in parliament, making it difficult to secure support for major policy measures. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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