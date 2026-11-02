French Minister Mathieu Lefevre to meet PM Modi during two-day visit to India for ISA Assembly

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): France Minister Delegate for Ecological Transition Mathieu Lefèvre will undertake an official visit to New Delhi, from November 2 to November 3, to co-chair the Ninth Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly and to promote France’s candidacy to be re-elected as co-president of ISA.

The Embassy of France in India, in a press release, said the Ninth Session of the ISA Assembly will be held alongside the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026 and the 4th International Conference on Green Hydrogen 2026. Minister Lefèvre will attend the inauguration of the ISA Assembly on November 2 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam.

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Co-chairing the Assembly with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Lefèvre will address the plenarysession of the ISA Assembly on November 3. On the sidelines of the ISA Assembly, Lefèvre will meet Pralhad Joshi and Ashish Khanna, Director General of ISA.

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As per the release, he will shed light on the importance of solar energy to limit global average temperatures to under 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, a target all countries committed to in the Paris Agreement adopted at COP21 in 2015, when ISA was founded.

France has already supported ISA through successive secondments of French experts and severalfinancial contributions: 1.3 million euros to the STAR-C Programme dedicated to capacity-buildingin 17 countries, 150 thousand euros to the Africa Solar Facility, and 150 thousand euros in voluntarycontributions to the ISA Secretariat.

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Looking ahead to the visit, Lefèvre said, “France is seeking a new two-year term as co-chair of the Assembly, with four key priorities: firstly, strengthening human and technical capacityin developing countries; secondly, facilitating access to financing; thirdly, further internationalising the ASI Secretariat; and lastly, supporting the diversification of critical mineral value chains toreduce dependencies”.

During this visit and a few days ahead of COP31 in Antalya, the Minister will meet Union Minister Bhupender Yadav. Their discussions will focus on France and India’s priorities for COP31 as well as bilateral cooperation in climate, environment and biodiversity, as well as successful projects conducted by the French Development Agency (AFD - Agence française de développement) in India.

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is an action-orientated, member-driven, collaborative platform for increased deployment of solar energy technologies as a means for bringing energy access, ensuring energy security, and driving energy transition in its Member Countries.

The International Solar Alliance was conceived as a joint effort by India and France to mobilise efforts against climate change through deployment of solar energy solutions. It was conceptualised on the sidelines of the 21st Conference of the Parties (COP21) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) held in Paris in 2015. At present, there are a total of 130 Member and Signatory countries to ISA. (ANI)

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