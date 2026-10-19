French PM orders partial curfews as "ultra-left groups" fuel violent protests

Paris [France], October 19 (ANI): French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has instructed regional authorities to impose “partial curfews” in selected urban areas on Monday evening as the nation grapples with two consecutive days of violent disturbances fuelled by "ultra-left groups", resulting in municipal town halls being burnt down and hundreds of businesses being looted, France 24 reported.

Amid the unfolding crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday criticised security “failures” that he said led to widespread protests across the country, while rejecting the resignation of Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, France 24 reported. At least 2,400 people were arrested following the unrest, which saw town halls set on fire and hundreds of businesses looted or damaged.

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“The interior minister submitted his resignation to the president on Sunday,” the Élysée Palace said in a statement. “Given the necessity for continued leadership of law enforcement at this time, the president refused.”

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Macron had asked Nunez to “take all necessary steps to ensure transparency over the failures in planning and intelligence that led to the violence” and “put in place new operational methods for security forces” to handle the crisis, the statement added.

The protests followed calls from labour unions, student organisations and activists seeking to revive the “yellow vest” movement, which emerged in 2018 to protest social injustice. Authorities estimated that Saturday's largely peaceful marches drew around 5,50,000 people, while organisers put the turnout at 8,00,000, France 24 reported.

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Addressing the nation on Sunday, Macron voiced public “anger” and “shame” over the rioting and looting during nationwide demonstrations against rising living costs and poor conditions in schools. He blamed much of the violence on far-left activists and accused them of attacking police and public buildings to foment chaos.

“Nothing justifies it. Nothing explains it. Nothing excuses it. Tonight, we all feel anger, shame,” Macron stated.

The French President also announced measures to address economic grievances, including concerns over rising fuel prices and the cost of living, while pledging firm legal action against those involved in the violence.

“These protesters expressed concern about the cost of living and fuel prices, which stem from the conflict in the Persian Gulf in which France took no part, but whose consequences we bear. I fully understand their concern. It is also being expressed in several other European capitals,” Macron noted, adding that he had taken international initiatives to secure fuel and gas supplies and would travel to Gulf states to pursue those efforts, while working with fuel distributors to ensure tangible relief for consumers.

Acknowledging concerns among high school and university students over their living conditions and future prospects, the President announced a structured dialogue to develop solutions with young people.

“I understand our high school and university students. They have been at the heart of my political engagement for over ten years. Their voices must be heard, without preconceptions and without downplaying their difficulties,” he said.

To support businesses affected by the unrest, Macron stated that Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu would chair a crisis unit to expedite assistance, while regional prefects would coordinate with local mayors to implement protective measures, including restrictions on gatherings where necessary.

“Everyone must take responsibility. The country needs order, calm, not escalation,” he emphasised.

Calling for firm legal action against those responsible for destruction and looting, Macron noted that the Justice Minister had instructed prosecutors to pursue cases with the “greatest firmness”.

“Judicial follow-up must be exemplary. Those who destroyed must pay, those who looted must reimburse, and those who sought to bring down the Republic will have to answer for it,” he said, stressing that peaceful demonstrators should never be equated with those who destroyed, smashed and looted.

The unrest included attacks on public buildings and commercial establishments in several cities, with demonstrators setting fire to a tourist information centre in Lyon, forcing their way into town halls in Marseille and Lille, and looting shops, particularly in Marseille, France 24 reported.

Macron also warned against political groups exploiting street protests ahead of the presidential election scheduled in six months, urging political debate to take place peacefully.

“Yes to dialogue, yes to concrete short-term responses, but no, always no, to violence of any kind. We need unity, calm, and respect,” he said.

On Saturday, violent confrontations broke out between security forces and demonstrators in the capital and various regions across the country amid nationwide marches opposing escalating inflation. Multiple iconic sites were set on fire, while thieves broke into dozens of commercial outlets.

Police arrested more than 2,300 people over the weekend.

Meanwhile, US Under Secretary of State Jacob S. Helberg has warned of what he termed the resurgence of “far-left political terrorism”, accusing transnational networks of coordinating violence across borders and calling for action against their financing and operations. (ANI)

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