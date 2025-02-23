DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / French President calls Mulhouse knife attack an "Islamist terror act"

French President calls Mulhouse knife attack an "Islamist terror act"

Prosecutors said that three more officers were lightly wounded in the attack in the city of Mulhouse, carried out by a 37-year-old suspect who is on a terror prevention watchlist, called FSPRT, as per France 24.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:41 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Paris [France], February 23 (ANI): A knife attack in Mulhouse, eastern France, left one person dead and two police officers seriously injured on Saturday. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the incident as an "Islamist terror act," France 24 reported.

Prosecutors said that three more officers were lightly wounded in the attack in the city of Mulhouse, carried out by a 37-year-old suspect who is on a terror prevention watchlist, called FSPRT, as per France 24.

The suspect was arrested. France's national anti-terror prosecutors unit (PNAT), which has taken charge of the investigation, said the suspect first attacked the municipal police officers, shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest), as per France 24.

Advertisement

Mulhouse prosecutors said that the attacker was a 69-year-old Portuguese national. Macron said there was "no doubt" that the incident was "a terrorist act", specifically "an Islamist terrorist act".

The government was determined to continue doing "everything to eradicate terrorism on our soil", Macron added, as per France 24.

Advertisement

The FSPRT watchlist compiles data from various authorities on individuals with the aim of preventing "terrorist" radicalisation. It was launched in 2015 following deadly attacks on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo's offices and on a Jewish supermarket. One of the seriously injured police officers sustained an injury to the carotid artery, and the other to the thorax, Heitz said.

Police established a security parameter after the attack that happened shortly before 4:00 pm (local time) during a demonstration. Military units were sent to the scene as backup and forensic scientists searched for evidence, as per France 24.

According to union sources the suspect, born in Algeria, has been under judicial supervision and house arrest, and under an expulsion order from France.

"Horror has seized our city," Mulhouse mayor Michele Lutz said on Facebook. The incident was being investigated as a terror attack, she said, but "this must obviously still be confirmed by the judiciary". (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper