French President Macron shares AI-generated image with PM Modi ahead of his participation in AI Impact Summit

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron sparked buzz on social media today with a creative post featuring an AI-generated image alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signalling excitement for the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026.

Advertisement

The summit, which builds on previous international efforts, including the 2025 AI Action Summit in Paris, co-chaired by PM Modi and President Macron, brings together global leaders and tech executives to discuss the future of artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

In his post on X, Macron wrote, "When friends connect, innovation follows. Ready for The AI Impact Summit!"

Advertisement

When friends connect, innovation follows. Ready for The AI Impact Summit! pic.twitter.com/oh4700pQ09 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 18, 2026

The message underscores the strengthening of the Franco-Indian partnership in AI, with initiatives such as the newly inaugurated Indo-French Centre for Artificial Intelligence in Health at AIIMS, in collaboration with Sorbonne University and the Paris Brain Institute.

Earlier, the French President said that India and France share the "same objective" on artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and do not want to be "totally dependent" on US and Chinese models, emphasising the need for a balanced and sovereign approach to emerging technologies. Speaking at the event at the AIIMS Delhi, Macron emphasised the importance of strategic autonomy in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Advertisement

"I think it is important that this innovation becomes a very important part of our countries. I believe we share the same objective in India and France, and in Europe -- that we do not want to be totally dependent on the US and Chinese models. We believe we need our own balanced model, and we want to be part of the solution. We want our players to be part of the solution as well," he said.

Underscoring the significance of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit, taking place in Delhi, Macron described it as "extremely important" for shaping discussions around responsible innovation.

"The summit organised by India is extremely important regarding all these issues. After the Action Summit one year ago, we continued the conversation to ensure that our countries benefit from innovation and to make sure that this innovation serves our common good and humanity," he added.

India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16 to 20. It is anchored in three foundational pillars, or 'Sutras': People, Planet and Progress.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday.

The Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South, has witnessed unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders.

Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

PM Modi will deliver the inaugural address on February 19, setting the tone for enhanced global cooperation and advancing India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-oriented artificial intelligence. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)