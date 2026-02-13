French President Macron to undertake fourth visit to India; focus on AI cooperation and emerging technologies

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron is set to undertake his fourth visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signalling sustained momentum in the India-France strategic partnership, with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) cooperation and emerging technologies.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the French Embassy in India said that President Macron will visit India for bilateral engagements and attend the AI Impact Summit, marking another significant chapter in the expanding ties between New Delhi and Paris.

Advertisement

French President @EmmanuelMacron will soon undertake his 4th visit to India for bilateral engagements and to attend the AI Impact Summit. ➜ As we look ahead, a brief recall of his previous visits to India (1/4) pic.twitter.com/AxAbRnHE6k — French Embassy in India 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) February 13, 2026

Macron's upcoming visit comes against the backdrop of a steadily deepening partnership between India and France across defence, space, civil nuclear energy, climate action, education and people-to-people exchanges.

Advertisement

According to the French Embassy in India, President Macron's first visit to India in 2018 marked a new chapter in France-India ties, strengthening the Strategic Partnership through enhanced cooperation in defence, space, civil nuclear energy, climate action, education, and people-to-people ties.

Macron returned to India in 2023 to attend the G20 Summit, where discussions centred on global eco-governance, climate action, sustainable development, and inclusive growth, reiterating a shared commitment to be a force for good, the French Embassy said. The engagement underscored shared priorities under the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam- One Earth, One Family, One Future."

Advertisement

In 2024, Macron paid a State Visit to India as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations, which, according to the French Embassy, marked a major milestone in France-India ties.

France became the most-invited nation at India's Republic Day celebrations, with six invitations over the years. During the visit, the two leaders declared 2026 as the India-France Year of Innovation, reflecting a forward-looking partnership centred on technology and research collaboration.

French President Emmanuel Macron will pay an official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which he will participate in the AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, in the national capital, underscoring the importance both countries attach to cooperation in emerging and critical technologies, including artificial intelligence.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the French President will be visiting from February 17 to February 19.

As part of the visit, PM Modi and President Macron will hold wide-ranging discussions to further strengthen bilateral cooperation under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, which outlines the long-term vision for the India-France Strategic Partnership, and will also jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 in Mumbai.

The Year of Innovation 2026 initiative will be celebrated throughout the year in both countries and aims to deepen collaboration in innovation, technology, research, and people-to-people exchanges.

The two leaders will also exchange views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, reflecting the growing strategic convergence between the two countries, the MEA stated.

"This visit follows Prime Minister Modi's visit to France in February 2025 and reflects the mutual trust and depth of the India-France Strategic Partnership, as well as the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen it further," the MEA stated in its statement.

In February last year, PM Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit with President Macron in Paris.

The India-AI Impact Summit will be held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South.

According to the MEA brief, India and France have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations and share a deep and enduring Strategic Partnership (SP) covering all aspects of bilateral cooperation, which

involves a strategic component.

Launched on 26 January 1998, India's first-ever Strategic Partnership embodied the core vision of both countries to enhance their respective strategic independence by strengthening bilateral cooperation. Defence and security, civil nuclear matters and space constitute the principal pillars of this strategic cooperation and now include a strong Indo-Pacific component.

Designed as a five-day programme covering policy, research, industry and public engagement, the Summit is anchored on three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet and Progress, and is expected to bring together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators and experts to deliberate on AI's role in governance, innovation and sustainable development.

The India AI Impact Expo, spanning over 70,000 square metres, is expected to feature more than 300 exhibitors from 30 countries across 10 thematic pavilions, showcasing AI's transition from research and pilots to large-scale deployment.

The Summit builds on India's development-focused approach to AI, aligns with the IndiaAI Mission and Digital India Initiative, and emphasises translating global AI discussions into practical, people-centric outcomes. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)