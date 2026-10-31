French presidential candidate Mélenchon joins protest in Paris

Paris [France], October 31 (ANI): Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the France Unbowed (La France Insoumise) candidate for the 2027 French presidential election, on Saturday participated in the demonstration as the protest against the rising cost of living in the country enters its third weekend, according to France24.

The left-wing leader Mélenchon had also joined the protests on October 24, last weekend.

Advertisement

According to the French media outlet, about 15,000 people joined the demonstrations today, while the Interior Ministry noted that the events unfolded "without any notable incidents”.

Advertisement

Police have made 27 arrests by 2:00 pm (local time), in contrast to 217 arrests a week ago.

The country witnessed heightened security as protests coincided with Halloween, deploying around 70,000 security personnel amid fears that demonstrators could use festive masks to conceal their identities.

Advertisement

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez had warned of a "very high risk" of unrest, assuring that authorities would respond firmly to any violence.

"Everyone is on deck to ensure an extremely firm response to any trouble," Nunez said at a news conference earlier this week, outlining security arrangements for Saturday.

France24 reported that the transportation authorities closed several metro and suburban stations in the Paris metropolitan area, with more than 40 stations affected.

The demonstrations in France gained momentum in late September as President Emmanuel Macron's minority government began discussions on the 2027 budget. With public debt approaching 120 per cent of economic output and borrowing costs rising, the government faces mounting pressure to reduce spending.

Students protesting the deteriorating condition of schools, overcrowded classrooms and an admissions system widely perceived as unfair have been joined by trade unions and members of the resurgent 'Yellow Vest' movement, which is demanding action on the cost of living.

Meanwhile in Germany today, the protesters took to the streets under the banner of campaign group "Gen Z regelt" (Gen Z takes charge). As per France24, the protesters oppose compulsory military service and demand more investment in education amid inflation.

Currently, there is a wider wave of youth-led demonstrations across Europe, with protesters raising concerns over the cost of living, declining educational facilities, social inequality and diminishing economic prospects. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)